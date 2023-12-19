Nigerian singer Buju BNXN has sparked reactions on social media with a miscalculation during his concert

In the viral video online, the singer dressed in a black two-piece suit bounced around the stage and didn't realise he had gotten to the edge of the stage

The next step sent Buju crashing into his fans, who struggled to get him back up on his feet

Gwagwalada crooner Buju BNXN had an unpleasant experience at his concert, and the video has gone viral.

At his concert, the singer, who used to be signed to Burna Boy, thrilled fans with his back-to-back hits.

Buju surprisingly fell off the stage Photo credit: @toyourears

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a black two-piece outfit, Buju bounced around the stage, microphone in hand, as his fans sang along.

Without realising it, Buju, who shot his Pray music video in Jerusalem, reached the edge of the stage and was sent crashing into his unexpectant fans.

The crowd exclaimed in surprise as the people the singer crashed into quickly helped him to his feet.

Buju was briefly sighted smiling as his crew tried to verify if he was okay. At this point, the crowd had already broken into a murmur, discussing what had just happened.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Buju's fall

Read some of the opinions expressed by netizens about the video below:

trevor_oniel:

"Make nothing sha do Mr Benson."

presh.nickie:

"He later fall. O wrong now."

tife_202:

"He do like say he no pain am lol."

nickiegoldee:

"May God forgive us for laughing."

sabitalk1:

"When your 2 eyes dey on another man’s girlfriend, your mind go touch ground."

babylion_blogger:

"Omo see wetin fake loud don cause."

itzhighnezzgram:

"Bnxn pls dey very careful we too love u, make nothing happen to u pls."

