Odumodu Blvck, in a recent video, expressed his frustration after billionaire Elon Musk snubbed him

The singer shared how he reached out to the entrepreneur to get a free Tesla car after his song named after the automobile became popular

Odumodu Blvck said Elon Musk aired him by not replying to his message, which has stirred reactions online

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodu Blvck, in a viral video, slammed billionaire Elon Musk as he recounted how the entrepreneur snubbed him.

Odumodu Blvck, in the video, expressed his frustration and disappointment as he revealed he reached out to Elon for a free Tesla after his song “Tesla Boy” featuring rapper Blaqbonez became a hit.

He shared his encounter with the billionaire in a recent interview with Baddie The Blogger.

According to Odumodu Blvck, his popular song helped Elon's automobile brand in Nigeria.

He said:

“I reached out to Elon Musk to get a Tesla for me and Blaqbonez, because ‘Tesla Boy’ was a hit. He aired [snubbed] me now. Fool.”

This is coming after Odumodu Blvck claimed his female colleague Tems charges $500k for a verse.

Netizens react as Odumodu Blvck says Elon Musk snubbed him

The viral video has since stirred different reactions from Nigerian netizens. See some of the comments below:

OhhhhMyJosh:

"You ask yourself, na thing wey you sing na song?"

Nycon01:

"Wetin odumodu think say him be even if na him, him go dash Tesla? Or perform free show ? "

EmaazDr:

"Him think say Elon Musk na Arsenal."

HustleTV01:

"Make I no talk my mind cos musk na landlord for here."

Kosinko1:

"Wetin concern elon for your matter. You no be him business partner."

Lhoisada:

"You for tag am when you drop the song."

Lhoisada:

"Did he know you sang about him."

