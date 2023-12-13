Odumodu Blvck was recently asked to engage in a rap battle against ace rapper Vector

In reaction, Odumodu stated that they were trying to set him up against one of the best rappers in the country

He further stirred hilarious reactions after he claimed some people tried to pitch him against world-class rapper Eminem

Nigerian singer and rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodu Blvck, has reacted to a viral tweet on X, formerly Twitter, trying to get him into a rap battle with rapper Olanrewaju Ogunmefun David, aka Vector Tha Viper.

Odumodu, who once named Vector among his five greatest rappers of all time in Nigeria, humbly turned down the request as he stated that people were trying to set him up.

In a tweet, the rapper recalled how some fans wanted him to represent Nigeria in a rap battle against US star Eminem.

"Una go just dey set person up, naso that time una say make I represent Nigeria for rap battle against Eminem."

In another tweet, Odumodu, who admitted he was only just starting his career, acknowledged Vector as a senior colleague.

People react as Odumodu Blvck turns down rap battle

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as some netizens continued to tease Odumodu Blvck. See them below:

numberonetweep:

"Normally one on one Eminem no go touch you for rap battle!"

GhanamanTips:

"I’ve heard you rap several times, I don’t think Vector can match the heat you carry."

slimdaddyoflife:

"Walai my money is on you against Vector and I’m not even capping."

Martolexx:

"Odumodu you fit run this thing bro. I don de feel you since. I go sponsor you with transport."

Cici_leya:

"Thank God say you know say you no reach ,you know your size."

Davidspredict:

"Even you go carry vector straight win with all your life savings."

