Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Odumodu Blvck, has now reacted after his song was used to announce Arsenal’s latest player, Declan Rice

Taking to his Twitter page, Odumodu shared a series of emotional tweets including how he wished his father was present to witness his achievement

Odumodu Blvck’s reaction to Arsenal unveiling their player with his song raised interesting comments from netizens

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu aka Odumodu Blvck, has now reacted with joy on social media over the usage of his song by Arsenal to announce their latest player, Declan Rice.

The Arsenal football club had used Odumodu’s Declan Rice song to unveil their new player and the news was met with excitement from the music star.

Taking to his Twitter page, Odumodu reacted to the development with a series of tweets where he displayed a range of emotions.

Odumodu Blvck's emotional reaction as Arsenal uses his song to unveil Declan Rice trends. Photos: @odumodublvck, @arsenal, @declanrice

Source: Instagram

In one tweet, the Nigerian rapper thanked his numerous fans who helped his song get Arsenal’s attention to the point of them using it to announce a player.

According to him, his fans might not think they played any role in it but they actually did and he is very grateful.

See the tweet below:

In another post, Odumodu revealed that his later father was a die-hard Arsenal fan and he went ahead to wonder how he would have reacted if he was still alive.

He tweeted:

“MY DAD WAS A DIE HARD ARSENAL FAN. IMAGINE IF HE WAS HERE. TOONCHY PAPA NA MY PAPA AND HIM STILL DEY. DIE HARD ARSENAL FAN. ITS GOING MAD IN MY HOME. YAHWEH BOYS ONTOP. BIG MONEY DECLAN.”

See the tweet below:

See more tweets showing Odumodu Blvck’s reaction to Arsenal using his song to announce Declan Rice:

Netizens react as Odumodu Blvck celebrates Arsenal using his song to unveil their new player Declan Rice

Odumodu Blvck’s excitement at the development was no doubt contagious and many netizens reacted as they shared in his joy.

Read some of their comments below:

This tweep told him to enjoy his success:

Danlil said he has been an Arsenal fan for years:

This tweep said he is now an Arsenal fan because of Odumodu’s song:

This fan said Odumodu’s tweet got him emotional:

Molan said Odumodu’s dad will be proud of him:

Peacemaker had this to say:

Navha said he would be celebrating on behalf of Odumodu’s dad:

Dannypips tweeted:

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng