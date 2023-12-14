Odumodu Blvck, in a recent tweet, revealed how ladies have been professing love to him privately

The singer who appreciated their gesture, however, revealed he would never 'stoop so low' to date any lady who is a supporter of Manchester United

Odumodu's tweet, which has gone viral, has stirred reactions from many of the English football club's fanbase

Nigerian singer and rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodu Blvck has left people talking on social media after he opened up on the kind of lady he would never date.

Odumodu, in a tweet via his X handle, revealed ladies have been flooding his page on Instagram with their different love messages.

Odumodu Blvck says ladies have been professing love to him online. Credit: @odumodublvck/skysports

Source: Instagram

The singer, who revealed a lady caught his attention, said he turned her down after he saw she was a Manchester United fan.

Odumodu stated that he could never “stoop so low” to date a female fan of the English Premier League club.

He wrote:

“I have so many pretty women in my DM on Instagram professing their love to me and I really appreciate them. But one girl, I checked her profile and saw she was a Man U fan. I will never stoop so low.”

See his tweet below:

Odumodu's tweet comes amid Manchester United's struggles in the English domestic league and in Europe.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Odumodu Blvck was at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium to watch the Champions League game against Lens

People react as Odumodu Blvck says he would never date a Man Utd fan

See some of the reactions below:

Redfairylee:

"Oya come make me wey be Man city date u, but u go pay for my wig and handbag o."

EverythingTunde:

"Walahi you be real werrey. To say you never blow ni, na banger you go dey chase for TL."

compzard:

"Man united fans no dey breathe for this app. Back to Back L everywhere."

campusblaze:

"Omo see dragging ooo Man U fans."

Chimzybella:;

"let us the manchester united fans breatheeeee please."

Badgowies:

"Focus on music and leave us alone."

