A video of Kizz Daniel and Iyanya at a famous nightlife club known as Obi's House is trending online

In the video, Iyanya appeared to chase a lady who sat on his leg to take a picture with Kizz Daniel

Iyanya's action in the video has since stirred mixed reactions among netizens with many criticising the Kukere crooner

Nigerian singers Iyanya Onoyom Mbuka, better known as Iyanya and Kizz Daniel, whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, were spotted among fun seekers at a popular nightlife club known as Obi's House.

A video from the club showed the two singers seated side by side as ladies couldn't help but take pictures with Kizz Daniel.

However, reactions have started trailing a clip showing the moment Iyanya appeared to chase a lady away for sitting on his leg to take a picture with Kizz Daniel.

It, looked like the overexcited female fan action did go down well with Iyanya, who allowed take the picture and then pushed her away in an easy manner.

Watch the viral video of Iyanya and Kizz Daniel at Obi's house below:

Netizens react to video of Kizz Daniel and Iyanya at Obi's house

Street_king_007:

"This life no balance them sit for iyanya leg use take picture with kizz daniel."

Tinydapo:

"Outside feels so awkward to Baba, see as he's shy. Make kizz Daniel dey come outside more."

Jelly750551975:

"Iyanyan con be like side kick."

Marvistar3:

"I see who dump florence dem even use e leg do chair snap with kiss Daniel."

calebhumphrey:

"But why you go use iyanya lap take picture with kizz daniel?"

