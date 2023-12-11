Nigerian billionaire Femi Oteloda has expressed huge admiration for Aliko Dangote following the completion of his refinery

The refinery locked in the Lekki free trade zone is now for its first production of diesel and aviation fuel

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Project can refine 650,000 barrels per day of crude oil

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has described the Dangote Refinery as a testament to visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Otedola expressed his views on X while commenting on the maiden one million barrels of Agbami crude grade delivered to the refinery on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote at refinery Photo credit: @femiotedola

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the feat, Otedola congratulated Aliko Dangote, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Dangote Group.

He described the feat as the 8th wonder of the world, Punch reports.

Part of its post reads:

“The Dangote Petrochemical Complex, which consists of the world’s largest single-train 650,000 barrels per day Petroleum Refinery, a 1 million metric tonnes of Polypropylene per-annum facility, and two of the world’s largest Fertilizer Trains – with a capacity of producing 3 Million Tonnes of Urea – is much more than just an industrial milestone; it’s a testament to the visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence of one of Africa’s finest and most dogged patriots.

“I had a front-row seat as this vision was conceptualized and took shape. And I am familiar with the sleepless nights you’ve had to work through over the last decade to bring this dream to fruition.”

The billionaire also said that the refinery represents a beacon of hope for millions of Nigerians and Africans not only in terms of economic development but also due to its focus on environmental sustainability

Features of Dangote refinery according to Otedola

Otedola revealed some of the features of Aliko Dangote's refinery and why Africans should be proud.

The features include reducing carbon emissions, water recirculation, the ability to generate power from the heat and producing lesser toxic emissions.

His words:

“With its carbon capture technologies and storage processes it will capture up to 90%+ of the CO2 emitted and also play a significant role in reducing Well-to-tank carbon emissions from crude oil maritime transportation, thereby playing its own role in helping Nigeria meet its target for net-zero emissions by 2060.

“The Refinery recircles 100% of its water. The heat coming out of the process is fully captured to produce 50MW of Power.

“Dangote is also producing Euro 5 to replace the bad Euro 5 that has been dumped in Africa for a long time.

“Shipping 65,000 barrels per day of crude out of Nigeria and 650kbpd in refined products to Nigeria and nearby countries which is 480 ships of 1m barrels per day will save 1.5m to 2.5m tons of CO2 emissions.”

Dangote Refinery to start with Diesel, JetA1 in January

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote refinery is set to begin production of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and JetA1 (aviation fuel) in January 2024.

While the production of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) is being delayed by the supply of crude oil in installments.

Source: Legit.ng