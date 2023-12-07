Singer Falz has shown how clever he is as he appears on a podcast for an interview with a lady

The lady known as Chinasa had asked when the singer would get married to the love of his life

Falz said he would get married when Chinasa was ready and he also stated when they would have a baby

Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz, son of foremost human rights lawyer Femi Falana has displayed his wit and cleverness while granting an interview with a lady known as Chinasa.

The singer who just recovered from a knee surgery was asked if he was planning to settle down and he first smiled before responding.

Falz dodges marriage question while granting interview. Photo credit @falzthebahdguy

In response, the singer said he would when the interviewer was ready. He went on to calculate the year they would possibly start having children.

Falz promises to wait for Chinasa

While the two were discussing, Falz whose parents are both Senior Advocates of Nigeria told Chinasa to give him an idea of the time she would start having children because he is ready to wait for her.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Falz's interview

Reactions have trailed the conversation singer Falz had with Chinasa. Here are some of the comments below.

@naijamonger:

"Pele Loki. You want to check timeline ."

@Silvangif:

"Lol but who is she though."

@Oluwakeji_19:

"Who is Chinasa oo.. Never heard of her."

@godwin96113:

"Wow. Quite interesting ."

@Dr_Pharouk:

"Falz no serious. Why he no wan answer her straight."

@OmoDadaNig:

"Falz is such a smart guy, he was able to box her. Omo Oro mi ."

@iam_java:

"She asked almost every star this question… y’all should stop capping that she likes him. Check her YouTube channel."

@__uncalledFor:

"Na why Simi run in time.. Falz no wan anything wey resemble settling down."

@iamoluwaseyiade:

"For the girl mind she go think say falz dey serious."

@SofiatAjibade:

"Yoruba men we all know say our babe too smart but we’re too wise."

Falz kisses the feet of a mystery lady

Legit. ng had reported that singer Falz has shared a video of him helping a lady put on her shoe. He also shared another video where he was kissing the leg of a lady.

In the next post, he was seen helping a lady wash her undergarment and he was doing it with a great smile on his face.

Fans took to the comment section to react to the videos as they told the singer to show the face of the lady.

