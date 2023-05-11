A video of popular Nigerian rapper Falz The Bahdguy on a hospital bed is currently trending on social media

Falz revealed he underwent knee surgery in the UK after sustaining an injury while playing football in 2022

The rapper's video has stirred reactions from many of his colleagues, fans and well-wishers as they pray for him

Nigerian rapper and actor Folarin Falana, better known as Falz The Bahdguy, is making headlines after he revealed he recently underwent knee surgery.

Falz made this public in a video shared on his social media timeline on Wednesday evening, May 10, 2023.

Falz sustained a knee injury while playing football. Credit: @falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

The rapper, who is also a political activist, said he sustained a knee injury during a game of football in 2022 and was unaware it was a severe health issue.

He was, however, advised to undergo surgery to fix his knee.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing his pre and post-surgery experience in a video, the rapper called for prayers from his fans and colleagues.

He wrote:

“Current situation. It’s a whole journey to being 100% back. Say a prayer for me.”

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans pray for Falz

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below

funkejenifaakindele:

"*in Jenifa’s voice * My shege ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you no will not died but liveth in Jesus name."

tokemakinwa:

"Thank God you are fine ❤️❤️❤️."

yemialade:

"oh Falz. Heal better and stronger! Ndo! God got you ❤️❤️❤️."

mrmacaroni1:

"Thank God for his mercies. Love you always brother!!!! See youuuu soooon!!!!!!! And we go parryyyyyy hardddddddd!!!!!"

mc_lively:

"Saying that prayer right now You gonna be fine Boss…waiting on that Poundo and Egusi."

ufuomamcdermott:

"Didn’t like the dripless Folarin Glad you’re getting better ❤️‍. You’ll be alright ."

ifebantty:

"Baba fly out to do surgery Nigeria Government Una do this one."

the_olushola:

"Oh my! Who will Arsenal now sign to replace Xhaka? Get well soon Falz!❤️."

kaffydance:

"Speedy recovery ❤️‍ bro ❤️."

Falz gets inspired by viral pre-wedding photo

Falz sparked speculations on his wedding with a post online, Legit.ng reported.

The Mr Yakubu crooner, in a post via his Instagram page, shared a new picture of himself and a viral pre-wedding photo.

Reacting to the pre-wedding picture, the rapper revealed it inspired him on how he would go about his.

Source: Legit.ng