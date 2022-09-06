The recent activities of the popular rapper Falz have got fans talking as it seems the beloved singer finally has a woman in his life

The comic actor, over the last few days, has shared some interesting clips on his social media pages of him either helping a lady put on her shoes or kissing her feet

In another video, the rapper was seen washing some feminine underwear and doing it with a wide smile

Popular Nigerian singer and rapper Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has got people talking with some of the recent posts he has been sharing on his social media page.

He recently shared a short clip of himself helping a mystery woman put on her shoes and kissing the lady's feet when he was done helping her with her shoes.

Rapper Falz sighted in a clip kissing a lady's feet, gets people talking. Photo credit @falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

Falz then captioned the post, tagging it 'date night'.

See the video below:

In another video, Falz was seen washing a lady's underwear while smiling wide as he did the laundry.

See below:

See how netizens reacted to the videos:

@eva.plus.31:

"God please nah warris all this."

@tonia.com_:

"How far decoders? ....... Whose leg I that na??"

@cescoflaylay:

"This things wey all the Celebs de start make them finish am o! if you no go wear ur shoe come meet me inside car na Uber go bring you."

@stellarginika:

"If you no-go kiss my leg lemme o."

@_____folamiii:

"E con be like say I Dey play with my life."

@its_racheal__:

"The father of my kids did all this to me and still yet , he still serves me breakfast, na today."

