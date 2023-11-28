Singer Falz is excited as his mother becomes a Senior Advocate of Nigeria

He posted lovely photos from the ceremony and noted that it is better to have two SANs

Fans have reacted to the adorable pictures of his parent and sent in their congratulations

Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz is over the moon after his mother became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Falz warms hearts with adorable photos as his mother becomes a SAN. Photo credit @falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

The singer who just recovered from knee surgery abroad was at the ceremony to cheer his mother up. He posted pictures of his parents on Instagram where they were wearing their black robes and peruke (lawyers wig) .

Falz says it is better to have two SANs

In the caption of the picture, the rapper who is a political activist stated that it was better to have two Senior Advocates of Nigeria in his family than having just one.

See the adorable pictures of Falz parent here:

Fans react to the pictures posted by Falz as his mother becomes a SAN

Reactions have trailed the lovely pictures posted by Falz as his mother becomes a SAN. Here are some of the comments below.

@nikkilaoye:

"Congratulations to Mummy.. Our dear mama SAN @falzthebahdguy."

@iameniolamyde:

"When you’re making your parents proud and they are making you proud in return . What a family."

@damioduolowu:

"This makes me remember “My Lord, we live together in Lagos. Big Congratulations!"

@_oyiza:

"Omo I pity who go find falz trouble. Na kirikiri straight!!"

@ifeanyimajor:

"Wow so so lovely, l just Dey imagine how grammar go Dey fly up nd down imagine mr falana will be like “falz !! Wat is de adjectival phrase of that ndraruru as falz go wan answer mrs falana will be like the ndraruru is an onquiver of the eluelum falz will just shout Otilo. Omo l shaa know say na rubbish l type Buh just laugh no too take am personal."

@foladelef:

"Or 3 if to say you stee dey go court, dear ."

@brodashaggi:

"Big Congratulations."

@sourgrapes_stageplay:

"Father: Femi Falana (S.A.N) Mother: Funmi Falana (S.A.N), Son: Folarin Falana (upcoming S.A.N) Congratulations."

@ebizieradiri':

"Huge congratulations to your mum, you and your family."

@michytalks:

"A Very Big Congratulations to you."

El-Rufia's son, Bashir shade Falz for performing surgery abroad

According to a previous report by Legit. ng, Bashir, son of Kaduna State had taken a swipe at Falz after he went abroad for treatment of his knee.

He went to Twitter and made fun of the singer for not having the procedure in Lagos State but going overseas for it.

Fans also took to the comment section to slam Bashir and his politician father. They stated that his father's political party didn't provide the necessary facility in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng