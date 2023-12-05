Famous Nigerian singer Mr Eazi recently made a shocking revelation about his career and how he missed out on signing with Olamide's record label

The Banku crooner shared during an interview with Joey Akan that he missed signing with YBNL because he was young and naive

Mr Eazi also shared that another reason he didn't join Olamide's YBNL was because he wanted his freedom

Nigerian international music star Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi, recently revealed much about himself, his music career, and his background during an interview with Joey Akan.

During the interview, he revealed how he missed out on joining Olamide's record label, YBNL. Mr Eazi, who later joined Wizkid's label Starboy Record before moving on to Banku, then created his own label, Empawa.

Mr Eazi reveals why he didn't join Olamide's record label. Photo credit: @mreazi/@olamide

"I did not understand the music business then" - Mr Eazi reveals

He shared that Olamide wanted to sign him but didn't join because he wanted his freedom.

Mr Eazi also shared during his chat with Joey that he didn't join YBNL because he didn't understand the music business well at the time.

Watch an excerpt of Mr Eazi's interview with Joey below:

See how netizens reacted to Mr Eazi's interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Mr Eazi's revelation:

@marvvee_star:

"No wonder he never progressed."

@mackayoflife:

"Smart Eazi… Dude is one of the smartest musicians out there."

@Dex04t:

"Good for you. The part you won't say is: were you up to YBNL's standard?"

@uncletenshun:

"With time u go wise - Bcus now you know better."

@digitalcookerr:

"It paid off eventually."

@Elina_Ene:

"You made a good decision."

@khingOz:

"Anyhow e be Otedola dey for you ."

@Omo_Iya_Adura:

"At some point in time we made some risky mistake that could have cost us. Most times due to our level of exposure or lack of awareness."

@DivineUche70678:

"Empawa is on pair with YBNL. And it's across Africa."

