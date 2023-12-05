Mr. Eazi has stated that comedian I Go Dye offended him when he was a student a few years ago in Ghana

The singer had organised a show and invited some artists but I Go Dye collected money and he didn't show up

He noted that if he had the opportunity to see the comedian any day, he would still collect his money back

Singer and record label boss, Oluwatosin Ajibade professionally known as Mr Eazi has called out comedian Francis Agoda better known as I Go Dye for defrauding him many years ago.

The singer who confirmed his marriage to Temi Otedola a few weeks ago was a guest on a podcast where he made the allegation against the comedian.

Mr Eazi says I Go Dye ran away with his money. Photo credit @mreazi/@idodye

Source: Instagram

Mr. Eazi noted that he was a student of Kwame Nkrumah University Kumasi Ghana when he organised a show and the comedian was invited but he didn't show up.

Mr Eazi says he will still collect his money from I Go Dye

In the video, the singer said that he sent text messages to the humor merchant but he never got a response. He also made it known that if he had the opportunity to meet I Go Dye, he would collect the money from him.

This development is coming a few hours after Mr Eazi was also accused of fraud by Mr real.

See the clip here

Fans react to Mr Eazi's interview

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below.

@etzsylva:

"I go dye Dey die person money. Truly, life isn’t easy."

@raisz:

"All this Warri boys them no they ever respect themselves. Why I go die carry student money de run

@DiemWears:

"Maybe na why him no die again."

@Fizzlepunt:

"I go dye abi na I go save,, all those comedian were so mid, not surprised he ran away with your block."

@dayvidofdenver;

'When u know u wont show up , y u con collect the money."

@Global__Man:

"Man has been a hustler from day one, massive respect to him. Eazi wey say life no easy."

@DiemWears

"I think he needed it o."

@abazwhyllzz:

"Who is I go dye abi na song?"

@Teemar:

"Who’s I go Dye?"

