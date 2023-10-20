Nigerian International music star Mr Eazi trends online after a photo of him in a black ensemble with a strange woman went viral

The woman in the viral photo has been identified as Marina Abramovic, a 76-year-old conceptual artist

The viral photo has stirred a bit of chaos online as the singer reacts to the allegations of being in cahoots with a Satanist

Renowned Nigerian music superstar Oluwatosin Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi, trends online after a photo of him with a woman named Marina Abramovic leaked.

Marina Abramovic is a Serbian conceptual artist. She is a 76-year-old woman and has been accused several times of being a Satanist.

The tweep @letmefixitforu leaked the photos of the Nigerian singer with Marina alleging in his tweet that Mr Eazi was about to sell his soul to the devil.

Mr Eazi reacts to the allegation

The allegation has stirred the attention of the Afrobanku artiste, who reacted to the viral post.

He slammed the tweep who leaked the photos, asking if he was the agent helping him broker the deal.

Note that one of Mr Eazi's moniker is the "Evil Genius."

Read what the tweep that leaked the photo wrote:

"Mr Eazi is about to sell his soul. Making a deal with the devil."

See the viral tweet below:

See the reactions that trailed the leaked photos

Here are some of the reactions below:

@BADMUSBELLO:

"Who is she though?

@SaMmYsWrld999:

"But wetin you dey link up with Marina for boss?"

@gbana_producer:

"Show me way Boss man Wetin be the usefulness of this soul when Naija wahala don almost finish am."

@chibestvalen:

"No vex na because of that BF way they near you him assume you wan sell your soul."

@SoyoufoundRi:

"Abeg link me too, I want sell my own too."

@Mafizzy22:

"You sell abi you no sell."

@thetrevvy_:

"But for American film ehnpesin wey white like dis woman de Illuminati or na vampire she be."

@kalu_nnanna17:

"Na Devil middle man him be."

@AKunta001:

"Is that Mariana Abramovich Eazi is gone ."

@estylikesmoneyy:

"Mr Eazi taking a picture with Marina abramovic...hmmm something is fishy."

Mr Eazi celebrates his birthday in Mykonos Greece

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Eazi celebrated his last birthday by vacationing in Mykonos, Greece.

The Nigerian superstar stirred the attention of his fans after he flaunted the receipts of his spending for his vacation.

Eazi hosted about ten friends in a restaurant; they ate to their ill, drank enough wine and gave him the birthday cheer when his cake came.

