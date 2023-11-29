Nigerian singer Davido expressed his gratitude towards his colleague Stonebwoy and his wife for their warm reception lately

The singer left many drooling after he revealed the sumptuous meal he was served at the dancehall artist’s family house

However, it seemed like the DMW boss’ appreciation post stirred diverse reactions from the online community

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, left many salivating after he publicly appreciated his colleague and friend Stonebwoy’s wife for the tasty indigenous food she has served him.

In a post that Legit.ng spotted, the Timeless hitmaker expressed his gratitude and joy for the warm welcome he received from the dancehall superstar and his family.

The DMW boss’ post appeared to have stirred some conflicting reactions between Nigerian and Ghanaian delicacies.

Davido tweeted, “I’m still full from the fufu and light soup wey we chop for @stonebwoy house two days ago ….

"@drlouisa_s God bless u my sister …. Love you guys !! ."

Davdo’s post praising Stonebwoy's wife sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured the reactions to the singer’s tweet below:

@nvmpages:

"Hilda bacci can’t do this kind of food for you."

@the_marcoli_boy:

"Ghana finally won the Fufu Debate too after winning the Jollof debate."

@deported_asian:

"This has officially differentiated between Ghanaian dish and Nigerian dish."

@_Stevemensa:

"Davido talk am… waiting for Burna Bowy and Wizkid. Afterward we will import everyone from Nigerian to come and enjoy better meals."

@IamBlaccode:

"Dmn Davido, you're making us drool with that fufu n light soup feast! Ghana-Nigeria culinary collab, representing the love and unity between our nations. Can't wait to try it myself."

@pepperbrownie_:

"OBO and good food, 5&6 Wifely sabi d deal."

