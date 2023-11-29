Davido Praises Stonebwoy’s Wife for Her Fufu and Light Soup, Ghanaians React: “Hilda Baci Can’t”
- Nigerian singer Davido expressed his gratitude towards his colleague Stonebwoy and his wife for their warm reception lately
- The singer left many drooling after he revealed the sumptuous meal he was served at the dancehall artist’s family house
- However, it seemed like the DMW boss’ appreciation post stirred diverse reactions from the online community
Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, left many salivating after he publicly appreciated his colleague and friend Stonebwoy’s wife for the tasty indigenous food she has served him.
In a post that Legit.ng spotted, the Timeless hitmaker expressed his gratitude and joy for the warm welcome he received from the dancehall superstar and his family.
The DMW boss’ post appeared to have stirred some conflicting reactions between Nigerian and Ghanaian delicacies.
Davido tweeted, “I’m still full from the fufu and light soup wey we chop for @stonebwoy house two days ago ….
"@drlouisa_s God bless u my sister …. Love you guys !! ."
See his post below
Davdo’s post praising Stonebwoy's wife sparks reactions online
Legit.ng captured the reactions to the singer’s tweet below:
@nvmpages:
"Hilda bacci can’t do this kind of food for you."
@the_marcoli_boy:
"Ghana finally won the Fufu Debate too after winning the Jollof debate."
@deported_asian:
"This has officially differentiated between Ghanaian dish and Nigerian dish."
@_Stevemensa:
"Davido talk am… waiting for Burna Bowy and Wizkid. Afterward we will import everyone from Nigerian to come and enjoy better meals."
@IamBlaccode:
"Dmn Davido, you're making us drool with that fufu n light soup feast! Ghana-Nigeria culinary collab, representing the love and unity between our nations. Can't wait to try it myself."
@pepperbrownie_:
"OBO and good food, 5&6 Wifely sabi d deal."
Stonebwoy warns people off his wife
Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, publicly displayed their love for each other on the red carpet TECNO mobile Phantom V Fold 5G launch.
The celebrity couple looked stylishly smart, with Stonebwoy rocking a crisp white shirt over well-tailored trousers minus a belt for the casual vibe.
Dr Lousia also came through in a plaid green two-piece with a long-sleeved top that bunches at the waistline with the elastic band at the waist of the trousers.
