Renowned Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy recently trended online after a video of him taking on a food challenge went viral

The singer was recently on LADbible, where he was put on the stop to pick between Nigerian and British food

Burna Boy, during the interview, expressed his absolute disgust for Cauliflower Cheese as he refused to touch throughout his time on the show

Renowned Afrobeat superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has repeatedly shown that he would go to any length to promote Nigerian and African culture.

The singer was recently on a food testing interview with LADbible, where he was put on the spot to pick his favourite between some Nigerian and British dishes.

The first round of meals presented to Burna Boy was Jollof Rice and Cauliflower Cheese. Burna's resounding rejection of Cauliflower Cheese was a major highlight of the interview.

Without touching or tasting it, he rejected Cauliflower Cheese while noting that he felt the taste in his mind, which was terrible.

Burna Boy devours Eba, and Egusi hails it as one of his favourite dishes

The second round of dishes presented was Pot Noodles and Eba with Egusi soup. The Afrobeat superstar tried the Pot Noodles but noted he would have to use a unique sauce for it to stand a chance with Jollof Rice.

He revealed during the interview that Jollof is one of his favourite food.

Burna Boy then unwrapped the Eba presented and started eating it with the Egusi soup instead of just tasting it.

The singer, however, picked the British Pimm's wine over the Nigerian Origin beer as his favourite drink.

Here's one of the funny comments he made during the interview:

"I came hungry and the Eba is the real deal."

Watch the funny interview below:

See how netizens reacted to Burna Boy's food-tasting interview

@tndlawal:

"Egusi should be melon seeds."

@9japutin:

"ODG the funniest man ever."

@DannyboililT:

"Burna is way too funny."

@peternairo:

"Burna boy stylishly like food."

@_Mulan_ap:

"Orijin is the winner!! Undoubtedly!! DPMO!!!"

@photobyfinesse:

"I would love to have a conversation with Burna. He's so informed and interesting."

@Afolabi_jn:

"ODG in the building."

@princessmay111:

"Burna said, i have already tasted it in my mind."

@erika.soul:

"Hahahahhaha I love how he can be charismatic and funny!"

@itsmssuzzy:

"Give Burna his British citizenship already... He needs some bangers and mash to slap it with."

@mayray93:

"Cauliflower weytin when burna dey chop better egusi?"

