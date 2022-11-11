A brilliant entrepreneur, Gilles Tchianga, who makes food spices and healthy drinks, wowed oyinbo judges with the taste of his jollof rice

Pitching for a $60,000 (N26,437,800) funding in his business, Tchianga spoke about how the need to make Africans have a taste of home motivated him

After the judges had tasted the jollof rice he cooked for them and heard his amazing story of hard work, one of them invested $600,000 (N264,378,000) in Tchianga's business

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A smart entrepreneur, Gilles Tchianga, has become very popular online after his jollof rice pitch for $60,000 (N26,437,800) for his recipe company got 10 times what he bargained for.

Gilles, who is from Cameroon, pitched his business to foreign investors in a video shared by @cbcgem in exchange for a 10% stake in his company.

Many people got emotional watching the man pitch his business to investors. Photo source: TikTok/@cbcgem

Source: UGC

Sweet jollof rice taste

He narrated that his business idea started when he came to Canada and he could not easily get an African product even though he lived in a high multicultural society.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The man then went ahead to mix jollof rice sauce into raw rice. He said with the recipe, jollof rice could be made in a short while.

Not only is he a good entrepreneur, but Tchianga also amazed the investors with his language skill. He can speak French, Italian and his local language.

Watch his video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 11 million views with thousands of reactions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Amylilian said:

"Awe I wanted to order but doesn’t ship to U.S."

blessed9tail said:

"Not me crying at 12:21 on a Wednesday."

I’m not real said:

"His personality is so amazing. Very genuine."

evan said:

"He speaks his native language, english, italian AND french thats amazing."

Zianna May said:

"This man was my science teacher and has always tried creating new things. Amazed how he still continued."

Je.Suis.Aliyah said:

"I’ve never rooted for someone so hard. I’m so proud of this man and I don’t even know him."

Man wowed oyinbos with his amala food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in 2020, a Nigerian chef, Victor Ofunime Okunowo, showed off an enviable culinary innovation as he "revolutionised" the cooking of amala food abroad.

The man told judges that he would make pasta out of amala on a TV food show. He went ahead to fill it with egusi, and named the dish Amala Rivoli.

A tension-bathed Victor waited for the review from the judges. On tasting his food, the white men were wowed by its taste.

Source: Legit.ng