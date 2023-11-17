The video of a man known as Solomon Idowu has been sighted online where he was begging Seun Kuti

The man had earlier threatened to deal with the singer when they were at the International airport

He later changed his mind and apologised but said he was responsible if anything happened to Kuti in Chicago

Solomon Idowu, the United States of America man who threatened to deal with Seun Kuti and possibly kill him if he was sighted in Chicago, has finally apologised to the singer.

Man makes U-turn, begs Seun Kuti after threatening him. Photo Credit @bigbirdkuti

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Kuti created a scene after he was intimidated by Idowu while they were at the International airport.

The singer travelled abroad when he met Idowu who promised to harm him. In another video sighted online, Idown was being recorded begging Kuti and taking responsibility if anything happened to the singer.

Idowu also noted that if the attack came from him, he was ready to be taken accountable for the singer who clocked 40 in January.

Fans react to the video of Solomon Idowu

Netizens have reacted to the clip made by the Chicago man. Here are some of the comments below.

@omobabacomedian:

"We can not be friends" lai lai!"

@taaooma:

"Where did the accent go? "

@salamirotimi:

"Baba, I thought you said you wonna make phone calls ."

@iamnasboi:

"You no go beg for where?"

@timiagbaje:

"Inside life is different sha."

@seunseanjimoh1:

"It’s the stomach for me."

@its_tegadominic:

"Lesson learnt… keep trolling."

@emiraltyafrica:

"I live in chicaaaago."

@estherwhytebassey:

"Seun my guy."

@ladyque_1:

"It’s the audacity for him to ask can we be friends."

Veryarkblackman hangs out with Seun Kuti

According to a previous report by Legit.ng social media influencer Verydarkblackman gave people a topic to discuss after he was sighted with Kuti.

Davido had given the outspoken man a warm welcome when he visited Lagos. While enjoying his stay, he went to Kuti's house.

While at the play, the two played FIFA on Play Station 5 and had fun together. Fans took to the comment section of the video to wonder how the two could befriend each other.

