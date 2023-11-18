A chef in Oyo state known as Tope Maggie has completed his 200-hour cooking task with the aim of setting a world record

Started days ago, the man made live sessions of the cooking on his Facebook page as people cheered him on

Guinness World Records is yet to certify him a record holder in the category Alan Fisher was crowned days ago

An Oyo chef who picked up the task to become the Guinness title holder for the longest hours ever cooked has completed his task.

According to on Twitter (X), Chef Tope Maggie completed a 200-hour cook-a-thon which ended in the early hours of Saturday, November 18.

The Oyo chef placed a pot over a gas cooker.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man broke Alan Fisher's record?

It should be noted that the Guinness World Record has not responded to the task, and Alan Fisher is still the official record holder for the category after defeating Hilda Baci days ago.

The current record holder, Fisher, cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes. Following his win, Hilda Baci congratulated the Irish chef and visited the London Guinness World Records office.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@dammygtnet said:

"Congratulations to him! This is lovely."

@Ayoaderidwan7 said:

"I hope he did it the right way."

@iCONSam_ said:

"Congratulations to him."

@kingdozie2606 said:

"People don’t Learn. Hilda cooked food and won. Then Dammi came from no where to cook the same food Hilda cooked and she think she will become next Hilda. Now another person is doing the same. No publicity,no sponsorship. Cant you look for something else to do instead of cooking."

@duke_of_mosho said:

"We’re proud of him, this is a remarkable feat."

@Iam_lammy said:

"@GWR crown him ASAP!"

@kunletunji_ said:

"Congratulations @cheftopemaggie."

Another man applied to break world record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man from Ekiti state was set to attempt to break the world record for the longest hours spent watching films.

The aspiring record breaker, Adebiyi Isreal indicates that he has applied to the Guinness World Records, notifying the body of his plan.

