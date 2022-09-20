Singer Davido has crossed the popular O2 Arena off his bucket list and he is set to break another massive record

The 30BG crooner excitedly shared news of his inaugural AWAY Festival which is set to go down in November at the State Farm Arena

Kizz Daniel, Oxlade, BNXN, Lojay, Pheelz among others will be joining the Assurance hitmaker to make history at the 21k capacity venue in Atlanta

Nigerian singer Davido is set to close the year on an amazing note following a recent announcement made across his social media platforms.

The singer is set to launch an annual festival tagged Are We African Yet (AWAY) and the inaugural edition is set to go down in November 2022.

Davido to perform at 21k capacity State Farm Arena. Photo: @davido

Davido who has made history and sold out the popular O2 Arena venue in the UK will be heading to the 21K capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta this time around.

“Taking you A.W.A.Y with a one-day music festival and cultural experience. I can’t wait to have some of my friends from back home share the stage with my friends Stateside as we promote the culture,” the singer tweeted.

Colleagues like BNXN, Lojay, Pheelz, Kizz Daniel, and Wande Coal among others will be joining the singer to make history.

Check out a flyer as posted by the singer below:

Social media users react

@ItsBruhJohn said:

"Promise me after this, We go hard at Wembley Next year...PROMISE ME!!!!"

@funke_olubunmi said:

"Good luck Davido."

@is_salsu said:

"All the best Davido. It will be a great success."

@obajemujnr_ said:

"Please in everything you plan, DJ Ecool Must not be in charge of anything or come close to that stage."

