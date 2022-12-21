Nigerian and Afrobeats singer Pheelz has made an interesting revelation concerning his performance at Davido’s concert that took place at the 02 Arena London in March, 2022

The finesse crooner explained how he would have missed the golden opportunity to perform his viral hit song if not for the brotherly assistance of his senior colleague, Adekunle Gold

The producer turn musician spoke about the willingness and desire he had to make it on stage, which could not be quenched by mere obstacles

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Fast-rising artist Phillip Kayode Moses, popularly known as Pheelz the producer, has revealed that the outfit he wore to perform at Davido’s 02 Arena London concert held earlier this year was begged and borrowed from Adekunle Gold.

The viral hitmaker disclosed how his visa was delayed, which led to his late arrival in London.

Producer Pheelz speaks on his 02 London experience Photo credit: @pheelzmrproducer

Source: Instagram

In an interview with the media personality Adesope Olajide on the Afrobeats podcast, he said:

"I got to London at 4 pm, the show started at 6 pm. Considering the distance to the airport, I couldn’t shop. If you look at the pictures from that 02 concert, you will notice that my hair and face were a mess. I had to beg Adekunle Gold to save me because he was the only person I could think of to meet. And I was like, 'bro please save me. Do you have any clothes I can wear? I don’t care as long as it looks good.'"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He also expressed his determination to share the 02 London stage with Davido. He said:

"Clothes or hair could not stop me from performing that day. I just wanted to do anything possible to stand on that stage. And even when I got backstage, a lot of people did not want me to perform. And I could not reach David because he was already on stage.

Reactions from Nigerians

@official_tinuke1:

Drive to his destination was most important

@kodakmax:

"Looking at the picture it literally look like AG Baby"

@officiall_walkerrr:

"wahala dey o."

Adekunle Gold Speaks on Pheelz' influence in his career

meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Adekunle Gold, stopped mid-show at his 02 Academy Brixton concert in London to give a special shoutout and appreciation.

The 5Star hit maker disclosed that ace music producer, Pheelz Mr Producer, was the one who got him signed to YBNL record label, where he had his breakthrough.

He went on to the crowd to celebrate the YBNL boss, Olamide Baddo, for his contribution and giving him the platform to grow.

Source: Legit.ng