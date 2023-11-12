Samklef has replied singer Portable, who had boasted that he would beat up the music producer anytime he sees him

He played a clip where Kogbagidi, Portable's former manager, warned him for disgracing and praising other people

Samklef said that Portable should learn not to disrespect his elders, and he called him an ungrateful entity

Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, has responded to singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, better known as Portable, who had previously threatened him.

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that Portable had been calling People out after he sent out his signee, Young Duu, packing from his record label.

Samklef Replies Portable After Singer Said He Would Beat Him Up. Photo Credit @samklef/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable dragged Samklef into his issue with Young Duu and promised to beat Samklef up whenever he saw him. He added that the bad belle Samklef had been doing made him lose his career.

A few weeks after the threat, Samklef replied the Zazu singer on his Instagram page. He posted a video where Kogbagidi, Portable's former manager and promoter, was warning him seriously about his rude and uncultured attitude.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Samklef says Portable is ungrateful

The music producer called Portable an ungrateful entity who disrespects his elders. He added that his time was up.

He also noted that the Zazu singer would run anytime he heard his name in Sango Ota, where Portable lives.

See the video here:

Fans react to the clip uploaded by Samklef

Netizens have reacted to the video of Portable, where he was humble. Here are some of the comments below.

@rashdimu:

lol no be new thing ."

@paulayanda:

"A busy guy in abroad can't b diz useles*

@twista_production44:

"Person wey go help u — know go stress u — but e Dey stress another man."

@omosexy1415:

W"hy portable calm down like mosquito navel."

@pauldgoodguy':

"omo, internet no dey forget shaa."

@abiye_mercy:

"See portable has he dry ."

@cryptonextofkin:

"But no be portable be dis nah."

@ogblogger_tv:

"You Dey use your Future to play. Portable way dey enjoy for Russia . I know say him go give you back to back if him see this video. I can’t wait for portable response."

@mister__george:

"Samklef na today I agree you no get work because you don old pass this thing you dey post. This video is long time ago and both parties don’t have issues again."

@sugar_emiraty:

"Alaye this guy get money pass you #You be Olofo somebody."

@official_tience:

"Me I don’t just know why this samwereyklef no just wan grow."

Sanmklef blasts Davido amidst debt saga

According to a previous report by Legit. ng, Samklef had dragged Davido after some people claimed the singer owed them a considerable sum.

Businessman Abu Salami had stated that Davido didn't honour his part of a football deal and called him out for owing him millions of naira.

Samklef called out the singer also after he had threatened to deal with the people who accusing him of doing them

Source: Legit.ng