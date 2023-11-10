Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has now set his sights on music producer, Samklef, on social media

Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi aka Portable, is back in the news, but this time because of music producer, Samuel Oguachuba aka Samklef.

The inception of the issues between the two celebrities is not quite clear but it happened after Portable’s former artiste, Young Duu, was sent packing from Zeh Nation record label.

Since Young Duu’s exit, Portable had been taking to social media to blast people and this time around it was Samklef’s turn.

During an Instagram live session, the Zazu Zeh crooner was seen screaming at the top of his voice as he called out the music producer.

Portable told people to warn Samklef because if he catches him, he is going to destroy his face. According to the Zazu singer, he has noticed that the music producer is a ‘bad belle’. He added that this behaviour has caused him to lose his career.

Speaking further, the Zeh Nation boss claimed Samklef has been texting him and his boys and he did the same thing to Davido and Wizkid. According to Portable, Samklef also gave him 35 missed calls.

He also said:

“You’re a star before, you no reign again. Why you no reign again? Na your character.”

Portable was not done blasting Samklef and he added that Wizkid and Davido stopped posting Samklef. He claimed the music producer is a walking dead with a nonexistent career.

Also in the video, Portable vowed to give Samklef a very hot slap if he meets him one-on-one because he is a betrayer who has no loyalty. The Zeh Nation boss claimed Samklef was texting him at the time he was texting one of his boys so that he would post them together and use it to trend.

See the heated video below:

Reactions as Portable vows to beat up Samklef

The video of Portable lambasting Samklef drew a series of interesting comments on social media. Read some of them below:

Sucre_cath:

“35 missed calls . U thief him laptop? or him placenta.”

Ladyque_1:

“Everybody just dey give samklef wotowoto.”

aditoschristy:

“It’s how portable trend from January to December this year again.”

Iamkiingsley:

“Portable na the only artist wey get more wahala videos than music videos.”

ovayozarh:

“But this samklef true true na real agbaya.”

jewelbaby500:

“Youngi duu I think you need to go back your boss don miss you make the internet rest small. Portable don go live like 5,909 times since you left pressure ti wa.”

ble_ssing_sunday:

“Let the dragging begin!!! This is why we bought data instead of land.”

Evacomedytv_:

“Lmao Samklef don jam person wey truly get his time.”

pam_ayy:

“Samklef don collect for everybody hand this period.He collect for portable hand too.Uncle agbaya.”

ijeoma_sandra:

“One thing with my dearest omolalomi, he would call you out with his full chest even tag the person join make brother sam sef rest kwanu.”

