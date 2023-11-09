Carter Efe made a video where he taunted Portable because of the song Young Duu has just released

He stated that the Zeh Nation boss does not have a better song than Zazu, and people didn't listen to his part

Efe made it known that it was Olamide's part of the song that people were interested in

Skit maker Odahohwo Jospeh better known as Carter Efe, has made a video to provoke controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka Portable because of his former signee, Young Duu.

Since Young Duu left Portable's record label, the two have been at each other's neck. Young Duu had laid accusations against Portable that he sent people to beat him.

In response, Zazzu crooner opened a can of worms about Young Duu, claiming that he takes substance and loves women.

Carter Efe Blasts Portable, Says Young Duu Will Succeed. Photo Credit @portablebaeby/@offifial_young_duu/@carterefe

Source: Instagram

In the new video, Efe noted that Portable does not have another hit than Zazu, and he needed a better music producer.

Carter Efe accuses Portable of not wishing Young Duu well

In the recording, Efe also alleged that Portable does not want Young Duu to shine, and he informed him that the young singer would buy a car in his presence.

Still not done, Efe added that people were not interested in listening to Portable's part in his hit song Zazau, but they preferred Olamide's voice.

See the recording Carter Efe made here:

Fans react to the video Carter Efe made about Portable

Netizens have reacted to the clip Carter Efe made. Here are some of the comments below.

@leczy_b:

"Like play like play Carter Efe is becoming Star Maker ."

@haryodeleomokehinde:

"Portable think he can use his sharp mouth to win caterefe, he don't know that efe get Choko for head."

@authority_469:

"Will someone tell caterefe that portable is far richer that his ."

@zanga_nation:

"So na a whole Olamide you de say wetin Dem de call am? Try get respect oo."

@oluwartohbi_:

"All wedding ceremonies should play this song Djs you can also do better."

@super_star_seun:

"Abeg make this song get to top 1 nah."

@golden_julz:

"Gather here if you stand with Portable."

@kali_texas:

"Make portable and Carter Fight man to man I won check something."

@wisdom247comedian__:

"OG calm down."

@mobola060:

"Wetin me i know be say nah una no let the song *Zazzu* collect Grammy."

Portable fumes as Carter Efe drops a new song for Young Duu

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Portable had expressed his displeasure because Efe was helping his former signee, Young Duu.

He stated that Efe was using Young Duu to blackmail him and hurt him when he knew he had an album which he was yet to drop.

He threatened Efe and said that he would arrest him anywhere he came across him.

Source: Legit.ng