Samklef has made a video congratulating Davido for three Grammy nominations he has just bagged

He added that he would pray for him to win in all three categories as he praised the attributes of the singer

Samklef also hailed Davido and compared himself to the singer as he said good things about his music career

Samuel Oguachuba, better known as Samklef, has made a clip where he sent a warm message to Davido because of the three Grammy nominations he recently got..

Samklef Congratulates Davido on Grammy Nomination, Says They Have Similarity. Photo Credit @davido/@samklef

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that Davido was nominated in three categories for the 2024 Grammy Award, and the singer expressed his excitement about it.

Samklef, on the other hand, seemed to be making good his promise of not abusing the singer again because he had removed his name from his black book.

In the clip sighted on Instagram Samklef praised Davido for the three nominations and promised to continue praying so that he can win all. He also praised the singer for his consistency and other good qualities.

Samklef says he and Davido have things in common

Not done showering encomium on Davido, Samklef stated that Davido is like him as he does not care if he is being trolled.

See the message Samklef sent to Davido here:

Fans react to the message sent to Davido by Samklef

Netizens have reacted to the note Samklef recorded for Davido. Here are some of the comments below.

@estherwhytebassey:

"Samklef please stay one place, you're confusing us."

@immaculatedache:

"Sammy oooo."

@preshstagram:

"Chim o!! ."

@everyone.loves.gracie:

"Bipolar is that you?"

@annie_mhay_deux:

"Boda yii e sinmi now.. E joor now, Samklef noni."

@stansn0w:

"Is it safe to say Samklef is weird."

@_tohquality:

"Consistency in stupidity !!!!SAMKLEF A1 ."

@_oluwashindara___:

"Industry dropout ."

@flourish2084:

"Spiritual husband no pass like this."

@kingcokes:

"Is SAMKLEF alright?! Talk to us, what are you going through? E no good as we dey look this bros o before e go start."

Samklef advises Davido after a chat with Larry Gaga on Abu Salami's arrest's leaked

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Samklef gave his two cents to Davido after a Whats app message the singer sent to Larry Gaga was made public.

He noted that he had read the divulged message and stated that Davido should sack all of his team.

Fans took to the comment section to react to Samklef's admonition to Davido about the released message.

Source: Legit.ng