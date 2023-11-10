Music producer turned singer Young Jonn has stated that he is not caught out for marriage

While granting an interview with Toke Makinwa, he said he had seen love in movies

The singer added that many marriages don't stand the test of time, and he is unfit for it

John Saviours Udomboso, aka Young Jonn, has generated mixed reactions on social media for saying that he is not one of the people who is interested in marriage.

In an interview with popular TV host Toke Makinwa, the singer and songwriter said his current mentality differs from someone who would get married.

Young Jonn says he does not want to get married. Photo Credit @young_jonnpage

Source: Instagram

Young Jonn says a lot of marriages crash

When asked by Makinwa if he has not seen happily married couples even in movies, Young Jonn revealed that he had witnessed love, but at the end of the day, most relationships don't stand the test of time.

The singer who was formerly a producer and switched to singing noted that many marriages don't last, and he does not want his own to fall into that category.

Young Jonn says people need help understanding the concept of love

While speaking, Young Jonn mentioned that love is real and people are created to love, but how they go about it shows that they need a more profound knowledge of how it works.

This is not the first time that the singer would say that he is not interested in love or relationships. He had granted an interview where he said he was not ready for any relationship.

Watch the video of his interview here:

Young Jonn expresses love toward Tiwa Savage

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Young Jonn joined the league of male celebrities who made known their fondness for Savage.

He took to his Instagram story to post a picture of the female singer and gushed over her beauty.

He gave his fans some hints on what he would do if Savage gave him the go-ahead to love and date her.

Young Jonn gives reason for becoming a producer

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Young Jonn had granted an interview where he talked about why he left producing for singing.

The music act was formerly a notable producer who had worked with Olamide and other great singers.

He noted that he wasn't into singing for the money, but he wanted to show the other side of his talent.

Source: Legit.ng