Popular Nigerian music producer turned singer, Young John, got Nigerians talking when he revealed his relationship status

The producer, during a chat with show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, stated that he is not in for a commitment kind of relationship yet

He stated his reason for taking the decision, and Nigerians have reacted differently to his interesting approach to relationship

If you are a lady and you have something going on with popular music producer, Young John, just know that what you share with him is not concrete yet.

The producer turned singer made the declaration during an interview with popular show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Young John speaks on his relationship status. Credit: @youngjonn

Source: Instagram

When Ebuka asked him about his relationship status now that he has transitioned into a singer, Young John declared that he is not in anything serious with anyone.

He gave his reasons for being like that. According to him:

"When you are in a relationship with someone, you are sharing so much of yourself, giving that person a part of you and being responsible for a part of that person also, so I don't think I'm ready for that kind of commitment."

Watch the interview below

Nigerians react to Young John's revelation about his relationship

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Young John's standpoint about relationships and his decision to avoid commitment.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Your_landlady:

"Na wicked producer... So I'm not surprised."

Juliet.chilaka.jc:

"This is the mentality that makes men poor and live their life without peace."

Firaouch:

"Everyone explaining sin in the Language that best suits them."

Stefarni_:

"This type will meet a girl who plays a better game then he becomes faithful and she becomes bored."

Kemz_kemzy:

"He’s not called the wicked producer for nothing."

