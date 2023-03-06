Nigerian music producer and singer Young John has joined the list of male celebrities who have taken interest in Tiwa Savage

Young John in a post via his Instastory shared a picture of the mother of one as he gushed about her

The producer’s action as expected raised eyebrows as many wondered why they were interested in Tiwa Savage

One of Nigeria’s ace music producers and singers, Young John ‘The Wicked Producer’ has caused a buzz online after he publicly expressed his love for his senTiwa Savage.

Young John in a post via his official Instastory put up a cute picture of Tiwa Savage as he gushed about her.

Young John gushes about Tiwa Savage. Credit: @tiwasavage @youngjohn

Young John in his caption went on to hint at some things he would do if only the music star would give him a go-ahead.

In his words:

“So many things I can do to you if only you give me the permission to @tiwasavage.”

Tiwa Savage reacts to Young John’s post

Tiwa Savage who saw Young John's post also reposted it on her page and included a word caption ‘Jiggy,” alongside a ‘crown and loving face’ emoji.

See the post below:

A screenshot of Tiwa Savage and Young John's post. Credit: @tiwasavage @youngjohn

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

Faminazy Sylvester:

“When I talk say make everybody calm down Tiwa go reach everybody be calming down ”.

Ibrahim Isaac:

“Chaii..Even the wicked producer.. Abeg chop remain for us oo.”

Royal Leonard:

“She done too let herself down person when all this small boys suppose look up to just like Beyonce and Alicia keys na him them wan climb bad girl for real.”

Bashar Barakah Jackson:

“My question be sey….why almost all the young afro music artist wan knack aunty tiwa ? Na because them hear Wizkid part of the story or what ?”

Omah Lay uses Tiwa Savage's photo as his display pics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Omah Lay got the internet buzzing after he decided to change his profile display photo on Twitter to Tiwa's image.

Reacting, someone said:

"He don dey enter Tiwa eye Abi the F*ck you nah play"

The mother of one has continued to melt hearts with her stunning beauty despite her age.

Source: Legit.ng