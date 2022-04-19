Young Jonn gained a reputation in Nigeria’s music industry as a producer, especially one behind several hit records from Olamide-owned YBNL

These days, the multiple-award-winning producer is charting a new course and reinventing himself as a performing artiste

The Mafo hitmaker tells Legit.ng’s Adeyinka Odutuyo about his battle with anxiety and the reason for pitching his tent on a different side of the industry

Nigerian music producer Udomboso John Saviours better known as Young Jonn The Wicked Producer took a hiatus from the music-making scene which made staunch fans start asking questions on social media.

One such fan had tweeted a question out of concern that read: “Where is Young John?”

“I’ve been fixing my life and priorities, spending time with family, reinventing my self, working sleepless nights to better my craft to the point it is now,” the producer tells Legit.Ng’s Adeyinka Odutuyo during a chat.

Although mostly known for helping music superstars transcend their ideas into chart-topping records, Young John is well on his way to becoming a performing artiste himself.

On March 11, 2022, the producer via an Instagram post announced the release of a TikTok teaser for his debut single, Dada, while promising an official release on the 18th of the same month.

True to his words, a post went live on Young John’s IG page on the promised date and he equally announced the start of a new journey as a recording artiste signed to Chocolate City Music.

When asked about how he plans to navigate the industry as an artiste and one who has been open about his battle with anxiety, he said:

“I’m way past my anxiety battle right now. It’s all the way up from here. I’m way past the point of doubt as a performing artiste— it’s too late to chicken out now. I always say to myself every morning ‘Jiggy You got this!’ ”

Young John, however, maintained that he isn’t making a complete switch but only wants to showcase a side of him that has been shelved from the world for so long.

“I won’t say switch particularly. I’m just ready to show this side of me now. I have so much to say and show and I wasn’t able to do that before but I just had to one way or the other so here we are!”

Speaking about what inspired his five-track EP, the Dada crooner had this to say:

“I believe ‘Love is Not Enough’ is self-explanatory. Love is not enough for all the things we thought it was enough for. Life itself is larger than life and just love doesn’t cut it.”

It is not a money thing

Young Jonn’s colleague, Pheelz, who is equally a producer with clout currently owns one of the biggest songs in the country, Finesse.

The catchy hook “If I broke na my business" leaves a desirable aftertaste in the mouth of music consumers, with many quickly forgetting that this is a behind-the-scenes guy.

For Young Jonn, music producers making a switch to the performing camp of the industry is a trend that will come to light even more in the days to come.

“I know a lot more producers will have the courage to step up and give it a shot,” Young Jonn disclosed.

He, however, emphasized that it is more than a money-making venture for him.

“I can’t speak for anyone but for me, it’s not a money thing. It’s a way for me to express myself. It’s an art. Like I said before I have so much to let out and express and I can only express this with the music. I know we all have the impression that producers don’t make enough money in the country but trust me, as ‘Young Jonn the wicked Producer’ I make enough money if not more than enough. LOL. So it’s not a money thing for me. I just want to be heard!”

