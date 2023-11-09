Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has opened up about singing with other Nigerian female artists

In an interview granted by reality show star Tacha, Alade said she and Tiwa would have a song together

She noted that it will be a unique feature for them, so they must take their time and plan well for it

Nigerian Afro-pop singer Yemi Alade has told her fans that it is possible to collaborate with one of her colleagues in the Nigerian music industry, Tiwa Savage.

Yemi Alade says collaboration with Tiwa Savage will happen very soon. Photo Credit @yemialade/@tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

While granting an interview with Cool FM, which reality show star Natacha Akide anchored, the singer spoke about her career and her planned collaboration with Savage. Alade stated that she would have an arranged song with Savage very soon.

Yemi Alade says she has sang with many female singers

A fan had asked the singer why she had not sung with any of her colleagues in the Nigerian music industry. The singer who was robbed a few months ago countered the claim and mentioned collaborating with a few singers. She also noted that she has sang for a fan before so she can work with her colleagues.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the clip of the interview here:

Trolls call out Yemi Alade, ask for good music

According to a previous report by Legit. ng Alade was called out by some antagonists of her music who demanded good sound from her.

They stated that the singer's rhymes must differ from the pangolo music she dished out in 2022.

Another troll ran to Twitter and begged Alade to have a baby in 2023 and not just stay barren.

Alade lashed out at them and noted that one of the trolls did not know good music. She called the other a nitwit.

Yemi Alade set social media on fire as she shows results of doing 50 squats a day

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Alade had set the internet buzzing after showing off the result of her regular exercise.

The singer had taken a break from social networking apps, but when she returned, she came with a bang and displayed the result of her morning routine to her fans.

She had stated that she was doing 50 squats in a day, but fans would have none of that and claimed that she had gone under the knife.

Source: Legit.ng