Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has shared a video from her concert in Cote d’Ivoire, and it was heartwarming

The video showed the moment Yemi Alade connected with a Kenyan man as she sang for him on the stage

Many of the singer’s fans are reacting to the video as some pointed out the man’s facial expression while he watched her sing

Singer Yemi Alade recently had a concert in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, and she flooded her social media timeline with lovely moments from the event.

However, many netizens are gushing over a video from her concert as she connected with a Kenya man.

Yemi Alade connects with a fan at her concert. Credit: @yemialade

Source: Instagram

Yemi Alade, while speaking with the man, jokingly said she had a Kenyan name as she went on to sing for the man, who couldn’t help but sing along.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“Find Someone InThe Audience and make a Connection ❤️ #positivevibes #goodenerg #africanbaddie”

Fans point out man’s reaction as Yemi Alade sings for him

Many of the singer’s fans claimed the Kenyan man had fallen in love with the singer. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

guy_freddy_mack_:

"This guy definitely felt like God was about to turn his life around by allowing yemi sing to him. Bro just don't fall in love oh it's entertainment."

iamprecious_prints:

"Uncle was already falling in love ☺ This beautiful."

magie_ig:

"God bless our AfricanBaddie❤️ With his hand in the packet like that…..nigg is married."

asein.mariam:

"The man don fall in love oooo with u mami."

moreen.mackline:

"Marry him yemmy."

naturalsimple_:

" I always know you're special."

honeyslashy:

"Goosebumps o."

Yemi Alade cries out after being robbed in Abidjan hotel

Yemi Alade was in the news after she was robbed of her property in her hotel room in Abidjan.

The Johnny crooner took to her official Instagram page to share the bad news with fans after all her valuables were carted away by the robbers.

Alade posted a video of herself on her Instagram page and noted that it was a few minutes after she left her room that the thieves struck.

