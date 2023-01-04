Nigerian singer Yemi Alade recently got into an online altercation with some trolls and the exchange between the artist and the critics has gone viral

One troll had called out Yemi Alade telling her to change the type of songs she's going to release in 2023; the critic noted that her tunes need to be different from her pangolo sounds from 2022

The singer, however, reacted to the criticism by telling the troll that she has nothing for him while noting that even if a good sat on his face he wouldn't know it

Popular Nigerian singer Yemi Alade recently trended online after she got into an online scuffle with a couple of trolls who brutally criticized her music while advising her to release better songs in 2023.

One of the trolls described Yemi Alade's songs from previous years as 'pangolo' sounds and asked her to do better in 2023.

Nigerian female singer Yemi Alade gets into an online fight with trolls who asked to sing better songs and go have a child. Photo credit: @yemialade

Source: Instagram

While another troll wrote on Twitter begging the singer to please try and have a child in 2023 and not just stay barren.

The singer in reaction to the criticisms lashed out at the trolls, calling one a nitwit while metaphorically insulting another for having very poor taste in good music and what it should sound like.

See the exchange between Yemi Alade and trolls who slammed her for singing pangolo songs:

See how Nigerians reacted to Yemi Alade getting in a fight online with a troll

@mc_ichie:

"Even if na girl? So girl no be pikin... Some people no just get sense."

@bodylanguage.cm:

"Pablo na pap.. werey say even if na girl. That’s disrespectful to your mother and sisters bra."

@adeoluolatomide:

"Try and born, even if na girl"? That's so wrong and out of place! I still don't understand why some people can be so mean with their words. Celebrities are human beings too!"

@toyo__baebi:

"Be kind with ur words, u never know what’s going on."

@_big_ann:

"Make una leave this woman drag me abeg, Wetin be her offense??? And she’s well respected outside Nigeria ooo, she minds her business still trolls will look for her trouble."

@augustivity:

"What sort of nonsense! Which one is try and born!! So many s!ck people on the internet!!"

@jannysnewworld:

"What does he mean by even if na girl? Like girl child is an option."

@amorsa_x:

"That born I don’t agree with it. Leave her alone. But music. Good advice."

Source: Legit.ng