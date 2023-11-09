Nigerian singer Portable has stated that Olamide was his helper who gave him a hit song

The Afrobeat singer also claimed he was cheated from clinching a Grammy because of foul play

Portable further alleged that all the people Olamide signed to his record label have taken to their heels

Controversial singer and Zeh Nation boss Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka Portable, has taken to social media to hail Olamide in a cryptic post.

In a clip sighted online, Portable said 'Zazu', his hit collaboration with Olamide, did not win a Grammy because of alleged "dirty deed".

He, however, did not provide further explanation.

Portable Says They Cheated Him From Winning Grammy With Zazu. Photo Credit @portablebaeby/@olamide

Source: Instagram

Portable calls Olamide, his helper

Zeh Nation's boss called Olamide his helper and noted that he was not signed to his record label. Though he had once admitted that he called Olamide for a remix and he ignored him.

Dr Zeh added that Olamide gave him a platform to make a hit, which announced him to the world. He, however, noted that all the artists signed to Olamide's record label have all left.

See the clip of Portable's rant here:

Fans react to Portable's claim about Olamide

Reactions have trailed what Portable said about Olamide being his helper and that all the singer signed unto his record label has left him. Here are some of the comments below.

l@ilygucci1016:

"Shey the way Olamide they run record label u Dey run am no b pursue the boy now youngdu don big pass him song go reach number on Apple Music which portable can never reach top 1 million."

@sistasmakeover1:

"Ejoor yi noni lataro titi Dale kilode aaaaaa."

@bilyamin_1:

"Even those boys at is back were laughing them know say this alaye de cap ungrateful soul ."

@bilyamin_1:

"Even those boys at is back were laughing them know say this alaye de cap ungrateful soul."

@official_bisola6:

"Portable try rest nah tori olorun."

@cashbenkid:

"This guy eh without him h¡t self he go still they blow every year oh."

@isco_west_whil:

"Werey go use style insult Olamide, still use style praise am again.. Ani Olobuku ni gbogbo yin ."

@olowo_eko001:

"Who go help you no go ever stress you."

@maasoroju:

"You just dey wake? last week news ."

@fray__joe:

"Make IG barn this guy page now abi wetin be all this news and madness bayii."

@josmartofficial:

"No let mouth put you for trouble which olamide artist run ."

Portable declares he was famous before meeting Olamide and Pocolee

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Portable stated that he had hit fame and fortune before meeting with famous dancer Poco Lee and Olamide.

He noted that no one can take credit for helping him to attain stardom in the Nigerian music industry.

Portable also argued that it was difficult to get anyone to help him in the music industry, and he was able to get by with the grace of God.

Source: Legit.ng