Nigerian singer Portable has made it clear that he does not owe his success in the industry to anyone

In a video sighted online, while chastising his signee, Young Duu, the Zazu crooner noted that after Olamide brought him to the limelight, he took his hands off him

Portable also added that once he got help from people, he leveraged it and kept pushing himself

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

While addressing his grouse with his signee, Young Duu, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, revealed that he had to push himself and stay relevant since he got one opportunity to shine.

According to him, since Olamide put him in the limelight, he has had to help himself without constantly going back to ask for help.

Portable calls out Davido and other musicians. Photo credit: @olamide/@wizkkdayo/@portablebaeby/@davido

Source: Instagram

Portable added that he signed himself when nobody would sign him, and he didn't enjoy the privilege of getting a car from anyone like Young Duu did.

The singer then revealed that since the one time Olamide jumped on his song, he reached out to him for a remix and never got a reply.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Portable also added that Davido and Wizkid promised him verses, but he never got any feedback from them.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

The video sparked mixed reactions, and netizens expressed different opinions.

Read some comments sighted below:

sq_owolewa:

"Werey na that once way Olamide help you, na hin take you reach where you be today. If not who be you."

none.existence245:

"This guy makes sense most of the time but has problems with how he presents it."

pep_paullie:

"Once they help me ONCE, I help myself ALOT."

muizcar___:

"No be everybody go sing with you bro if all of them give you verse weytin make other artists kon do?"

entertainment__galore:

"But you dey stress chicken,ur helper."

ski_dammie:

"Oga stop capping they help you genuinely but you dey stress pple way you help.. Today na yungii duu tomorrow you go still drag that Abuga way you dey praise today."

iam_kennykizz:

"Go change your attitude Oga. You’re still doing like illiterate. You no be OG at all "

_rahmany__:

"Davido and wizkid no wan gv am verse make him no go join am together "

cubanawire1:

"Them push you go front you dey push your self go back dey play."

zeezbless_interior:

"Kogbagidi wey dey carry you up and down no help you abi continue whice help you help Yung duu you turn your artist to car wash getout oga."

Portable spills details about Sam Larry

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable shared more insight into how notorious popular socialite Sam Larry is and the kind of things he has done.

In a viral video, the Zazu crooner said that social media will scatter if he spills all that he knows, but he still shared some shocking details.

The singer added that he had been taken for a show by the socialite before, and he never got anything from the different currencies sprayed on him, as Sam Larry converted the money on the spot.

Source: Legit.ng