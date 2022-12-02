Controversial Nigerian singer Portable finally talks about his relationship with Olamide and how much he respects the YBNL record label boss

Portable, during a recent interview, noted that even though Olamide never signed him to his record label, he was the one who showed him how the music business is run

The Afro-street musician also noted that he is a human being and he isn't perfect, and he tries as much as possible to bless others just as he was also helped

Ace controversial Nigerian musician Portable finally talks about his relationship with veteran rapper Olamide and why he holds him in very high esteem.

Portable, during a recent interview with 9jaPR, revealed that Olamide is his sponsor even though he never signed him on to his record label, YBNL he was the one who showed him the way things are run within the music industry.

The Zazu crooner also noted that without Olamide, his current success wouldn't have been possible at all.

Portable also went on to note during his interview that he was human and was liable to mistakes. He appealed during the interview that people should judge him less, saying he helps and blesses other people as much as possible because he understands what it means to come from the street and what people go through to be successful.

Watch an excerpt of Portable's interview speaking about Olamide:

See how netizens reacted to Portable's comments about Olamide and how he helped him

@omoboynation:

"Small question long answer."

@denike_x:

"I believe in God my phone and sub Wahala!"

@stricamiles:

"Like seriously you can call him crazy or loud but he is actually saying the truth..black business full music industry especially when you never blow ask the likes of kizzdaniel n co's."

@maksam_official:

"Olamide na king no cap."

@meekimilli_xchange:

"U dey help people lol people way dey under u nko? Wetin u dey do them ?"

@deebeeanie:

"E say na I believe in God, my phone and sub oh lord."

@akinola__001:

"Make sense but Olamide go don tire for all the wahala wahala wahala wey you dey cause up and down."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular ace Nigerian singer Olamide seemed to have had enough of the constant linking by netizens to the controversial singer Portable.

The notoriously loose-mouthed singer Portable had talked his way into trouble on Monday, July 18, when he took to his Instagram page to claim he was the founder of the vicious cult group "1 million boys".

Soon after he made the statement, the Lagos state commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi, ordered a probe into the declaration.

