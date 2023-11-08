Singer Simi has shared one of the things she does with her husband whenever they are at home

In the recording, Simi was playing the piano as they performed a duet on the song 'Look What You Make Me Do'

The happy couple sang beautifully and shared a hot kiss and high-five after their short performance

Celebrity singing couple Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, and his wife Simi have warmed the hearts of their fans with the clip shared on social media.

In the clip, the two love birds had a duet of the song 'Look What You Made Me Do' while Simi was on the piano playing it.

Adekunle Gold & Simi Sing Together in Romantic Video. Photo Credit @simplysimi/@adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Simi and Adekunle Gold share a kiss after their duet

The couple had a beautiful performance of the song as they sat close to each other. Simi was wearing a round-neck T-shirt and pink trousers, while her husband was wearing a brown shirt and trousers.

Enjoying each other's company and the song they were singing, they shared a warm kiss after singing.

This is not the first time that the couple would be sharing a video of them singing together. Fans and celebrities once gushed over them as they entered the studio to record music a few months ago.

See the clip of the performance here:

Reactions trail the video of Simi and Adekunle Gold

Netizens have reacted to the sweet moment Simi and Adekunle shared while singing. Here are some of the responses below,

@cobhamsasuquo:

"Please let me produce it for you people."

@gbengaadeyinka1stgcon:

"This is so sweet but wait o! If 2 musicians do this at home what will 2 UFC fighters who marry be doing? "

@official_shirleycurvy:

"See the way I’m smiling like a roasted goat."

@thearinolao:

"Deja enjoying premium performances on a daily ."

@ify0406:

"Love kill me."

@akarezhainab:

"Marriage is sweet Abeg love you guys too much ."

@twmagazineng':

"Taking notes ."

@efeirele:

"Eleyi bad!

@tolulopetundeajiboye:

"Single Pringles , How far ? Got to love @symplysimi and @adekunlegold."

@thedigitalyeni:

"Issoookay ooo… singularssss don’t worry our own is coming.The only issue be say the song fit no smooth like this. because some are gifted and some wish ."

Adekunle Gold admits he is a one-woman man, shameless lover

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Adekunle Gold had revealed that he is one of the singers who does not keep many women.

While granting an interview, he stated that because he is a shameless lover, he felt he should sing it in his song 'One Woman'.

Fans reacted to the interview clip and praised the singer for being different from many musicians.

Source: Legit.ng