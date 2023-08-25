Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold and Simi have got netizens in their feel over a video of them playing a fun couples challenge

In the video, the singers answered different questions as their only child Deja played in the background

Fans couldn't help nut gush over the couple who looked in love and respected each other boundaries with the way they answered the questions

Nigerian singers Simi and Adekunle Gold's marriage has given a lot of netizens hope about finding the right partner and falling in love.

In a viral video online, the duo played a couples game where they answered questions an d made fun of each other.

Adekunle Gold and Simi spark reactions with couples game Photo credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

For Simi she is jealous her husband gets more downtime than she gets and AG Baby is jealous his wife is a carefree person.

The couple refused to answer the question about their exes and Adekunle Gold almost called out Simi's number in the video.

Their daughter Deja ran around, shouted and played by herself in the background.

Watch the video below:

How did netizens react to the video?

The couple got people admiring and commending the mutual love, and respect that showed as they answered the questions.

Read some comments gathered below:

bigjaypapa1:

"These guys are in a very healthy, respectful marriage. Two intentional, honest and humble guys. See where they skipped talking about their exes? That's respect. For themselves and whoever their exes are."

nofisahoyinlola:

"Not Deja minding her own business "

olayemis_world18:

"Love lives here:heart:so simple."

lavenda___:

"Gosh! their relationship is so freaking healthy."

moke_ola:

"I never even watch am , Na only comment I read , tears dey drop for my eye . Love go find me one day sha "

sheba_zira:

“That’s my boy” God when. Who go call me “That’s my girl abeg “ "

ayotomiwa_abiola:

"See as that small girl dey mind her business jeje no breathing space on this app for singles."

dunney_miii:

"People for blow up simi’s phone"

a_worthy_investment:

"That's not a quality we accept in this 'haass hold' (house hold)." I loved it❤️"

mamajay_official:

"Kind and intentional "

Simi sings AG's new song

One of the most loved and appreciated power couples in the Nigerian entertainment industry is the Kosokos, Adekunle Gold and his super-talented wife, Simi.

The positive energy the couple constantly gives off and the support they show each other online and offline are their biggest selling points.

Adekunle, in a clip, couldn't help but gush over his wife after a video of her singing one of his new hit tracks, Ogaranya, stirred emotions online.

