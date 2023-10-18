Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has been trending online over the last few days after a TikTok challenge he started went viral

Kizz was also recently embroiled in a contractual dispute with the Confederation of African Football

Legit.ng recently reached out to the singer's media agency in a bid to speak with him about some of the trending issues surrounding him

A member of Kizz's media team chose to stay anonymous, spoke to Legit.ng, and he/she talked about some things about the singer

It is known that Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, is one of the most consistent Nigerian singers of the modern Afrobeat era.

However, many believe the singer doesn't get enough respect for his talents, skills and consistency.

To some, Kizz is supposed to be put in the same class with Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy.

Legit.ng recently tried reaching out to the singer amidst the different things happening in his life and music career.

Why is Kizz Daniel's latest album, Maverick, not performing well?

Kizz Daniel recently dropped his fifth studio album, Maverick, and instead of it doing numbers, it is his bouncer, Kevin Power, who has been trending.

Note that the album songs like Cough, Buga, RTID and Shuperu are on it. Yet, barely two months after its release, it has fallen off the radar miserably.

Legit.ng recently spoke to one of Kizz's media agencies, Buqi Media, on the poor performance of the album, and this is what they said:

"The album is not pulling numbers because Kizz has refused to grant interviews or speak with the media, especially the media in Nigeria."

So we probed further why the singer chose to tow this line.

"He is too proud" - Anonymous

According to our source, he/she noted that whenever his agency reaches out to people within the music industry to work with the singer, they get turned down.

He/she noted that it is pretty frustrating to help push his brand with all of these pitfalls.

"When we talk to people to work with Kizz, the responses are never good. It is either haaa! that proud guy, or No! I am not working with him. He is too proud."

Kizz Daniel hails his bouncer as he jumps on his "My G" challenge

Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip of Kizz Daniel's bouncer joining the "My G" challenge.

In one of the clips, posted by the singer, he hailed Kevin as the strongest man in Africa.

Kevin recently became an internet sensation after a clip of him tossing a fan of Kizz Daniel off the stage like a piece of paper went viral.

