Nigerian music star on Wednesday night took the stage in Qatar as he thrilled football fans with some of his hit songs

This is coming after Kizz Daniel had expressed his desire to perform at the 2023 World Cup in Qatar following the release of his hit song Buga

Many of the singer's fans and followers have taken to social media to applaud him for his performance

It is a dream come true for Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel as he finally gets to perform at the ongoing 2023 World Cup in Qatar.

Kizz Daniel and his colleague Patoranking were among the singers who were billed to perform at the tournament.

Video shows Kizz Daniel performing in Qatar. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Twitter

The Cough crooner, however, stands out because he had expressed his desire to perform at the world cup after his song Buga went viral.

See a video from Kizz Daniel's performance below:

The singer had earlier taken to social media to share some pictures of him ahead of his performance.

He wrote:

“I will be live on FIFA stage 7pm Naija Time ( 9pm AST ) UNITING THE WORLD WITH MUSIC & FOOTBALL ⚽️.”

See his post below:

Fans react as Kizz Daniel performs in Qatar

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

officialqueendalen:

" wow keep making us proud ❤️❤️."

eniolatoyosi37:

"Lolololo enter Qatar . E dey sweet me for body ❤️."

teamnigeriauk3:

"Now this is what we want to see ...Football meets Music...Naija to the world ."

flakyjane12:

"Blow up!! Total shutdown ."

__waleedy__:

"GREATEST ARTISTE IN AFRICA ."

igflame:

"Baba Vado D Great, how the Joy for Your personality grows Everytime I listen to Your songs and how I just develop a Brotherly Love for You is what I don't say. But to be honest, You are always amongst others in My Heart Everyday which I dont think of You all! More blessings!"

Kizz Daniel arrives in Qatar

:Legit.ng reported that Kizz Daniel arrived in Qatar ahead of his performance at in the country, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 23.

Kizz Daniel, whose song Buga went viral, shared some new pictures on his Instagram page; however, his location on the platform showed Qatar.

The Cough crooner captioned the picture with a bird emoji.

