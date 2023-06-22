Nigerian superstar Wizkid sparked reactions around his age and health after a new video of him at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London surfaced

In the clip that has gone viral, the singer disclosed his desire to expand his creativity into the fashion industry with his jewellery line

Many who saw the video were not interested in the singer's big dreams because they were quick to notice how different he looked

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid, has announced his foray into the luxury jewellery sector.

Wizkid declared his plan to launch a jewellery line, some of which he would design himself, in a conversation with journalist Adesope Olajide at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Wizkid's looks as he speaks on new jewellery line sparks reactions online Credit: @afrobeatspodacst, @wizkid

Source: Instagram

During the conversation, he showed off a diamond neck chain and pendant he designed with famous designer Eliantte.

The hard-working musician said that his neckpiece was the first of six chains to be released this year, signalling his entry into the premium jewellery industry.

"This is actually the first piece that I designed, myself with Eliantte, the jeweller. This is the first of six pieces that I'm making this year, and yeah, I'll start up my jewellery line."

See the video

Netizens react to Wizkid's closed-up video

Many who came across the video were not interested in the singer's new business because they were distracted by the singer's looks and noted that he was old, while a couple said he looked sick. See their comments below:

imole_ayomi11:

"This is not my wizkid oooooo."

federal_fmc_1:

"Chaii my wizkid don de old oh."

double__d2.0:

"Wizkid na chameleon ! E go young today….. somehow old tomorrow. Well idk maybe cam sha!"

billi4pf:

"Wizkid don smoke market ."

fav_urh:

"Why is popsy looking old here."

ola_money137:

"Wizkid needs 2 seek for a therapist."

james.lyonn:

If na Davido now if for talk how much in buy the ice plus the remaining 6 way de come."

garbiecash:

"But wizkid don old finish o omo , no wonder he don unfollow everybody baba dey battle depression he wan sold out like Burna and he no go fit ."

keney_890:

"Omo guy una see Wizkid face chiii omo hunger Dey hold my guy srsly."

bignst:

"This boy is doing too much smoke it's all over him."

area__boyy:

"The guy Dey sick ?"

viccy4390:

"Why Wizkid face come look old for here."

Source: Legit.ng