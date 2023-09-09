Controversial singer Portable Zazu is currently in Ghana amid the commencement of his US tour

The Zazu star shared a video showing the moment he was received at the airport with a Benz

Portable also shared a video of him showing off bundles of notes as fans continued to ask about his US tour

Street Pop singer Portable Zazu recently shared a video of him and his wife, Omobewaji Ewatomi, arriving in Ghana.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Portable departed Nigeria on Friday, September 8, amid the commencement of his US tour.

Portable Zazu tour Ghana in a Benz

Source: Instagram

In the video, Portable and his wife were received at the airport in a Benz as the singer bragged about his popularity.

Watch the video below:

The singer also shared a video of him flaunting money in his hotel room.

Watch the video below:

Netizens query Portable about his US tour as he lands in Ghana

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

iamecool:

"Baba how about our USA tour nah We’re still in ghana abi we’re s going there from ghana ni ."

official_cushy1952:

"@iamecool he wan pass ghana go make una chill ."

ademartins2022:

"Akwaaaaba @still_kane chale wahala enter Accra inside ."

segoskey:

"Ghana ke? U wey supoz dey USA .. me wey don buy ticket? U dey whyn?"

kofiboy145:

"See the bag you carry go ghana ."

da_ridexx:

"Y’ll should stop the shade on US tour. The poster was to facilitate visa processing not that the show is actually holding."

official_otblogger:

"No be USA you go again ni ."

ysl_lyon:

"Stop over for Ghana! New York next stop."

officialachievement:

"You no carry youngiduu along."

anupearly:

"Ghana bitibawo but na NYC you discuss with us ."

atomicsailor:

"Na Yankee u tell us na why Ghana."

ayo_lux:

"Na New York we think say you Dey go na Ghana be this ."

omogbolahan_otf:

"From USA to Ghana wow."

oluwa_desmond001:

"Seh usa don dey inside Ghana ni."

