Renowned Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti was recently on Nedu's podcast, where he spoke about Mohbad's father and why certain narratives were stirred against him

The outspoken artist gave reasons why Mohbad's father buried his son quickly, noting that no father enjoys seeing the body of his child lying lifeless

Kuti, while airing his thoughts about the tragic passing of the young singer, noted that poverty played a role in the allegations levelled against Mohbad's father

Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has sparked emotions online as he comes to people who alleged that Mohbad's father had a hand in his son's death.

While on Nedu's podcast, The Honest Bunch, the singer slammed people for saying Mohbad's father was wrong to have buried his son so fast.

Singer Seun Kuti defends Mohbad's father and slams Nigerians for blaming him for his son's death. Photo credit: @iammohbad/@bigbirdkuti/@femiotedola

Source: Instagram

He also noted that poverty played a role in the narrative pushed against Mohbad's father. Seun said if Mohbad's dad was Otedola and he decided to bury his son the next after he passed, no one would dare criticise him.

Dangerous people bring dangerous money into music industry

While on the show, the Afrobeat superstar also spoke about the evils in the music industry.

He noted that wealthy, dangerous people had infiltrated the music industry with their blood money, so deaths like that of Mohbad were inevitable.

Listen to Seun Kuti's comments below:

More excerpts from Seun Kuti's interview with Nedu:

Reactions trail Seun Kuti's words defending Mohbad's father

See how fans reacted to Seun's statement defending Mohbad's father's actions:

@iyelafe:

"E no reach 5min wey I tell person this same thing. Leave the father . So sad."

@surest_jenny:

"U rush bury pikin u com dey complain of property, d boy na know people, and na public person, u nor dey rush bury am for anywhere... d worst part d person so na father too, na still husband, so yes d papa fuckup.. nothing poverty for here."

@teezipapi:

"When Seun speaks, wisdom bows."

@erique_iyke:

"First of all, you won't bully a rich man's son that way, secondly, no rich man whose child died controversially will hurriedly bury their child that way, the man's disposition and antecedents sponsored the suspicion."

@symply__fremie:

"Otedola pikin will not die ijn."

@official_t_empire:

"Which rich man pikin go die for hospital wa go be say na the pikin friend go carry the dead body from the hospital without the anyone else's consent."

@fashalbosmanship:

"This one don start again mtcheewwww."

@dr_j_onos:

"Thank you Seun! The whole thing has because something else and the death has become a clout chasing item for Nigerian celebrities."

@oluwathorwoju:

"Na waste of data to watch this guy interview, him papa wey con love him pass us talk or shout wen dem dey bully the poor guy?"

@de_papito1:

"Poverty play a big role Aje, cos poverty don overcome the man."

@sindaco7441:

"So if big man pikin die mysteriously dem no go investigate am before dem bury am abi....igbo talk....hisssss..."

Seun Kuti drags Nigerians for Idolising gangsters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Seun Kuti went online to blast Nigerians for idolising gangsters and their wayward lifestyle.

Seun commented in response to the public outrage over Mohbad's tragic demise.

However, while many, including celebrities, have taken to social media to call for justice over the late singer's death, Seun Kuti said he wouldn't join Nigerians in scapegoating anyone.

Source: Legit.ng