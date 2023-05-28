Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti has commenced has finally commenced his world tour days after his release from detention

A video showed the moment singer appeared on stage in Helsinki, Finland, amid cheers and applause from fans

The video has left many Nigerian netizens talking as many expressed surprise about Seun having a large fan base outside the country

Nigeran Afrobeats star Seun Kuti has shared a short video from his recent performance in Helsinki, Finland.

The singer, who was recently released from detentions, has since travelled out of the country to commence his world tour.

Seun Kuti performs at a village festival. Credit: @bigbirdkuti @maailmakylassa

A video Seun shared from his performance at a festival in Finland showed the moment fans screamed in excitement as he was called on stage.

Sharing the video, Seun added a caption that read:

"The world is a village and I am the town crier. Thank you Helsinki."'

Netizens react to video from Seun Kuti's performance in Finland

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Seun Kuti's video, see them below;

furnitureops:

"Greatness! Some folks wanted to discredit his hard work and talent during his down moment.."

official_esemax:

"U are entertaining the oppressor."

mc_dapujoe:

"You dey oyinbo land, You dey sing ololufe mi."

ben.smets.18:

"It’s Nigerians that don’t appreciate him .. We do here ❤️."

_nomistake:

"Some people are still crying because of your freedom they will cry forever ."

1432xo:

"omo this guy get fans ooh."

im_geoerge7:

"Baba just come back begin take everywhere ❤️."

n.o.a.h.ark:

"This guy get connections oo. All those ignorant OBIDIENTS should continue hating ."

elizabeth_ogenyi17:

"I never loves you before! But now I love you so much more then any other artist in Nigeria ❤️❤️❤️."

aje.entertainment001:

"Seun no be small Artist for Europe ooo make una day play. Na naija una know no him worth ooo."

Seun Kuti makes changes to his Instagram page

Following his release, Seun Kuti expressed his appreciation to everyone who helped gained his freedom after spending days in detention.

Seun penned a short message to his legal team led by Femi Falana (SAN).

Upon his release, the late Fela Kuti's son adjusted his Instagram biography by including words related to his recent detention.

Source: Legit.ng