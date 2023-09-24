In a poignant revelation, Mohbad aunt shared insights into the complex dynamics that shaped the late singer's upbringing

A trending video on social media filmed this elderly woman, shedding light on the relationship between Mohbad and his mother

Contrary to popular belief, she revealed that Mohbad's mother left when he was 12 and stated how she had tried to keep in touch with her children

Late Nigerian singer Mohbad's aunt has narrated why his biological mother was absent during his formative years.

A trending video sighted by Legit.ng online captured an elderly woman who shed light on the late singer's sweet, complicated relationship with his mother.

Mohbad’s aunt gives an in-depth account of the late singer's upbringing Credit: @iamohbad, @instablog

Source: Instagram

The elderly woman mentioned that contrary to belief, Mohbad's mum left when he was 12 years old, and his dad refused to take the kids with her because he wanted them under his care.

The late singer's mum was only allowed to leave with the last born, and even at that, she was always in contact with her three other children under her husband's care.

The elderly women further explained that Mohbad had warned them when he was alive not to come out on social media and expose what he was battling with because he was much after their safety.

See the video below

Mohbad's aunt's video sparks reactions

See what netizens had to say below:

ewalagos_fh:

"Only moms who have gone through the stress and struggles that com.and with separation can relate.... ko funny rara, ko de easy especially when you have dark hearted inlaws... God dey biko."

tom_confectioneries:

"He died trying to protect his family."

julliecassie:

"It’s very obvious … the guy is gentle and even more evident the woman was in the picture."

dammy_ferrari:

"Azeez Fashola you will crumble, everything you cherish in this life will perish in front of you Azeez your twins are cursed, you will cry over your twins and any child you birth.Samson Balogun ti alaro bani koda fun eh alale onije koda fun eh, gbogbo awon omo eh ma sankun loju nii. Samson oni jere omo oni jere is gan Amin."

officialomoologotosexy:

"I believe she did not abandon him, if she did, Mohbad would not get a whole of 3 shops for her, bought 2 big freezers, a big generator, and promised to give her 5 million, it’s obvious she did not abandon him."

pizzleyarn:

"The truth of the matter is that if he hadn't died, we wouldn't have known anything about his family. He kept his family issues private. May his soul rest in peace."

Source: Legit.ng