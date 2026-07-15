Sudan is facing a worsening hunger crisis as conflict, aid cuts and rising farming costs threaten to undo recent progress against famine

Millions remain displaced by the war between the army and Rapid Support Forces, leaving nearly 19.5 million people in acute food insecurity

The World Food Programme warns that without urgent support, the country risks sliding backwards into deeper starvation

Sudan risks sliding deeper into hunger as conflict, aid funding cuts and rising agricultural costs threaten to undo progress made after famine gripped parts of the country.

The war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, now in its fourth year, has displaced millions and devastated much of the nation.

World Food Programme warns famine risk grows amid aid cuts. Photo credit: Ebrahim Hamid / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Reuters, aid agencies have repeatedly warned of worsening food insecurity and limited humanitarian access.

World’s largest humanitarian crisis

Sudan remains the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with around 5 million people facing emergency or catastrophic levels of hunger. Intensive aid efforts have reduced the number of people in famine-like conditions, but more than 100,000 remain at risk. Carl Skau, the World Food Programme’s acting executive director, told Reuters: "It’s a massive crisis, both in terms of numbers, but also the gravity."

He added:

"With these kinds of numbers in IPC (Phase) 5 starvation it is extremely, extremely serious."

Across Sudan, nearly 19.5 million people face high levels of acute food insecurity, according to the IPC.

Violence in North Kordofan and Darfur

Recent fighting around al-Obeid in North Kordofan raised fears the city could suffer a fate similar to al-Fashir in Darfur, where siege conditions have trapped civilians and blocked aid deliveries. Violence has eased in recent days, raising hopes that aid deliveries can expand from 100,000 to 250,000 people around al-Obeid.

Meanwhile, renewed fighting in Darfur has forced the closure of the Tine border crossing from Chad, cutting off a vital humanitarian route.

Aid cuts and funding gap

The WFP has reduced the number of people it assists from 5 million a year ago to about 3.5 million. Rations have been cut in many areas, including Tawila in Darfur, due to a $646 million funding gap after cuts from major donors such as the United States, European countries and Britain.

Skau warned:

"We’re not heading in the right direction here. If anything, we are falling backwards."

Rising Agricultural costs

Sudan’s food security is further threatened by soaring diesel prices and fertiliser shortages linked to conflict in the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Sudan relies heavily on fertiliser imports from Gulf countries, while much of its agriculture depends on irrigation pumps, which may now be too costly for farmers to run.

Sudan’s humanitarian crisis is worsening, with millions at risk of starvation unless aid funding is restored and agricultural challenges are addressed.

Darfur violence blocks humanitarian access and worsens starvation. Photo credit: Giles Clarke/Avaaz via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Economy another victim of war in impoverished Sudan

Legit.ng earlier reported that before the Sudanese army and paramilitary fighters turned their guns on each other last year, Ahmed used to sell one of Sudan's main exports: gum arabic, a vital ingredient for global industry.

Now he's out of business, and his story encapsulates the broader economic collapse of Sudan during 10 months of war. Since combat between two rival generals began on April 15, Ahmed has been at the fighters' mercy.

Source: Legit.ng