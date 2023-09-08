Two upcoming Nigerian singers, Shallipopi and Spryo, seem to get locked in a fierce rivalry as they come for each other

Edo state-born singer Shallipopi recently posted a comment online, which many believe he was referring to Spryo with

Shalli's response is coming weeks after Spryo had bashed him and the content of his music as bad

Weeks after Spryo had commented on the Podcast, The Honest Bunch, about his colleague, Shallipopi and some of his lyrics, we finally got a response from the Ex-Convict crooner.

A tweet by Shallipopi has stirred reactions online as he acknowledges that not everybody likes him, but he doesn't care because not every human matters.

Young Benin-born singer Shallipopi finally breaks his silence and responds to Spryo's comment about his lyrics. Photo credit: @spryo_official/@theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

"Just stay your lane and be quiet," Shallipopi blasts Spryo

Shalli, in his response, seems to have sent out a warning to his colleague, telling him to keep in his lane and stay away from conversations that involve him.

The Edo-born singer also spoke about pride and the need for his colleague to do away with it.

See an excerpt of Shallipopi's comment below:

"Not everybody likes me, but not everybody matters, just stay in your lane and be silent, but don't be proud❤️."

See a screenshot of Shallipopi's comment that's got people talking:

Fans react to Shallipopi's tweet in response to Spryo's comment

@nfdablunt:

"Me I like you ooo and I no be gaygay."

@iamn8tan:

"Shall nor worry, we Dey the industry for you.. make anybody cap anyhow first."

@ola__mi__de_xx:

"Normally no be everybody matter na."

@_justtemidayo:

"Spyro wey no get talent."

@stardomgys:

"Everybody no fit like you and no be everybody hate !!!! That’s life you can’t please everyone ❤️."

@danyfundz_:

"Baba we wey like you plenty no worry."

@ryder_d_hunt:

"We like u ignore the rest."

@crystalpranks:

"Stay in your lane', sharp ."

@emmrix_blaqson:

"True talk, never letting the haters win ."

Shallipopi hangs out with Davido, meets Gov Adeleke, clip trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting some weeks back that fast-rising Elon Musk crooner Shallipopi has been sighted hanging out with renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido.

Clips of young singer Shallipopi cruising around Lagos with Davido in OBO's luxury ride, Mercedez Virgil Abloh, stirred the attention of many fans online.

After clips of them cruising around town went viral online, another clip surfaced of Davido introducing Shallipopi to his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Source: Legit.ng