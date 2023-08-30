Nigerian singer Pa Monday Edo was recently seen on stage performing his song Nogbaisi' after retiring years ago

This is coming after months of back and forth between the veteran and young singer Shallipopi, who sampled the track and renamed it Obapluto

Pa Monday had dragged Shallipopi to court over copyright infringement of his track Nogbaisi, demanding N200m in damages

Veteran Nigerian singer and performer Pa Monday Edo recently returned to music years after retiring.

In a trending clip shared online, the veteran was seen performing his classic hit, Nogbaisi, which was recently sampled and renamed to Obapluto by Shallipopi.

Video of Pa Monday Edo performing his evergreen track Nogbaisi. Photo credit: @mufasatundednut/@edopride/@theycallmeshallipopi

The track is an eulogy to one of the great kings who ruled the mighty Benin Empire between 1857 and 1897.

Pa Monday's resurgence has stirred reactions online as he returns to the stage, performs his song himself, and directly reaps the benefit.

The case is still in court

In reaction to the video of Pa Monday Edo returning to the stage, fans hailed Shallipopi for reviving the veteran's career.

Meanwhile, some noted that even though Shallipopi was wrong for infringing on Papa's music by not taking his permission, they should have a quick resolution outside the court and probably do a remix together.

Watch the video of Pa Monday performing his song as fans sprayed him with money:

See how fans reacted to the clip of Pa Monday performing Nogbaisi

@legittouch:

"They should settle and do a proper collab. I was Lowkey waiting for Shallipopi’s part."

@xiix00_20:

"Old takers don take again."

@yourprincecharming01:

"Baba can not take it anymore shout out to all those squad with evian."

@endylight1:

"Wow this is beautiful, thanks to Shallipopi for bringing back this great song to limelight again."

@mr___presley:

"Those of you saying thrash here about him trying to use shallis influence to revive his career, let it be known to you that he recorded that song, and it’s his property, befroe shali fine tuned it to afrobeat."

@florishbaba:

"I trust my Edo people, baba go do Europe tour soon."

@zaddysokoh:

"They should settle with a collabo matter rest one love."

@samvail__:

"Low-key everyone waiting for that shallipopi verse! Men mount oh!"

@i_am_osariemen:

"This song has a huge history tho. Was sang to celebrate one of the greatest kings Benin ever had, Oba Ovonranmwen Nogbaisi. He was the king that stood his ground against the colonial masters invasion."

@sunnyy__boyy:

"Small small the 200 million go complete."

@oluwafadererami:

"Deep down, I was hoping Shalipopi would come from that corner to sing his own verse."

