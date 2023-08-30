Fun Video As Shakira Dances, Whines Waist to Burna Boy’s Verse on Location Causes a Buzz: “Her Hips Don’t Lie”
- International act Shakira was seen dancing to Nigeria's Grammy Award winner Burna Boy's song Location in a fun video
- In the fun video, the Colombian singer, who is popular for her Hips Don't Lie jam, whined her waist
- The dance video has stirred reactions from Burna Boy's Nigerian fans and followers, as many gushed about Shakira
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
As Nigerian music continues to gain attention in the international space, a number of foreign acts are beginning to jump on some of the songs by singers from the country.
Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of US rapper Kodak Black singing and vibing to 2Baba's hit song Africa Queen.
Well, another fun video has shown Colombian star Shakira dancing to Burna Boy's verse on Location.
In the fun video, Shakira, who was having a good moment, was seen whining her waist as she vibed to the Grammy award winner's verse.
Wizkid's mum’s burial: Condolence book, candlelights, pics spotted as video emerges, fans pen tributes
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Location is a song by Dave, a British rapper featuring Burna Boy.
Watch the video below:
Nigerian netizens gush over video of Shakira dancing to Burna Boy's song
Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:
MarYahMobilla:
"Her hips never lie.."
billzoncrack_:
"omo see that waist."
Jay_Aigbe:
"If she gimme this waist for just 1hr, i no go waste am."
AvaMizz:
"Grand mother in the industry ."
tobiloba2909:
"Them wish say na "I'm unavailable" she dey dance to ."
truthsaves01:
"This song won’t fade. It keeps on getting better every year."
solomon_ak60896:
"Omo pique nah werey Nah this Baba they enjoy sha."
iamtunde20:
"Omo I go still knack this Shakira sha."
OnyeBuc76975965:
"Is is burna boy who owns the song or he was featured on the song? You give someone glory to another ♂️ it’s Dave who own the song not burna boy."
2Baba, others react as US rapper Kodak Black sings 2004 hit 'African Queen' with passion, video trends
Burna Boy screams in excitement as a fan gifts him British passport
Burna Boy’s interaction with a fan at a London show amused many netizens.
A video showed the moment a fan at the show gave the Grammy-winning musician a British passport.
It all started when Burna Boy joked about collecting offerings from his fans, and one of those in the crowd decided to drop their British passport.
Source: Legit.ng