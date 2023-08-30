A video of American rapper Kodak Black singing 2Baba's hit song African Queen is trending on social media

Kodak Black was seen in his car singing the song word for word as he appeared to be emotional about it

The video has since stirred reactions from many Nigerians and music legend 2Baba

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Popular American Rapper Kodak Black is trending on the Nigerian social media space after he was seen vibing to the country's music legend Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba's hit song, African Queen, in his car.

Kodak, who seemed to love the song, sang it word for word like it was his.

2Baba hails Kodak Black. Credit: @official2baba @kodakblack

Source: Instagram

Kodak, who seemed to love the song, sang it word for word like it was his.

African Queen, released in 2004, was 2Baba's first hit song after he left his former music group "Plantashun Boiz." It was a track off his Face 2 Face album.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The song released 19 years ago is one of the pacesetters that trended beyond the shores of Nigeria, opening the doors for every other song to be released after it.

Watch the video of Kodak Black vibing to African Queen below:

2Baba, others react as Kodak Black sings African Queen

The Nigerian music legend took to his Instastory to share the video and added a caption that read:

"Bless up Kodak, Maximum respect to all African Queens."

See a screenshot of 2Baba's post below:

A screenshot of 2Baba's post. Credit: @official2Baba

Source: Instagram

See other reactions below:

emekaamakeze:

"That song is a living thing. It has a life of its own."

marc_of_dxb:

"I’m just smiling."

tolascott:

"Legends never die ."

kimoayo:

"Legend never die kodaq has been listen to this for years I watch him post and singing alone sometimes ago ❤️."

madeinseconds:

"No artiste in that 9ja music industry is messing with 2face till date. I’ll wait."

fliptyce:

"Afrobeat get substance o."

pehlz_:

"@official2baba do fast and give us remix sir."

What 2Baba said about his legacy

2Baba stated that the new generation of artists doesn't owe him any mandatory homage as a pacesetter in the industry, Legit.ng reported.

He, however, noted that he appreciated when they used their initiative to pay him tribute, which was hugely based on the individual.

The African Queen singer made this known on popular media personality Adesope's Afrobeats podcast.

Source: Legit.ng