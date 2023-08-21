Every mother's prayer is to watch their kids grow and achieve immaculate success in whatever endeavour they choose to pursue; Asake's mum is certainly super proud of her son

The real Asake was at her son's music concert in London to witness him achieve greatness at the 02 Arena as he performed live

Clips of the singer's mum arriving at the 02 Arena looking every bit stunning have got people talking online

Asake is undoubtedly one of the fast-rising Afrobeat musicians in the Nigerian music industry at the moment. His latest show at the 02 Arena in London on Sunday, August 21, 2023, is massive proof of his immense growth.

Clips of the singer's performance at the show have rented the air. However, the YBNL artist's mum has caught the attention of many.

A trending clip of Asake's mum looking stunning as she arrives at the 02 Arena for her son's show has gone viral online.

The beautiful Yoruba woman didn't shy from her culture. She took the opportunity to promote it as she was seen rocking a sleek Adire outfit while complementing it with a Godfather hat.

See clips of Asake's mum below:

See how fans reacted to Asake's mum's outfit for his 02 Arena show

@stardomgys:

"My mom will be proud of me one day too … this is a huge motivation."

@zenzenwrld:

"One day I will celebrate my mom with the world too."

@rems_accessories_:

"Asake herself ❤️ mummy celeb."

@barbiedollkitchen:

"My she live long to enjoy for everything she laboured for her children in God name I pray."

@samboiting1:

"She's so young! Looking yuppie."

@mrcharles210:

"Na by God grace, no be man power so make everybody come make we dance... He won make mama flex like Burna before eh come d miss am like wiz kid..."

@iam_aboki4real:

"This is the joy of every parent."

@kamo_state:

"The real Asake gangan."

@Ibrahim22939595:

"Mama Ahmed more life in good health and wealth."

@black_emaculate:

"That’s Yhemo lee beside her ❤️."

